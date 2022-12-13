News
Rediff.com  » News » The Battle For Bakhmut

The Battle For Bakhmut

By REDIFF NEWS
December 13, 2022 11:22 IST
Scenes from the bitter fighting in trenches in Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region during a bitter and cold winter have been compared to scenes from trench warfare during World War more than a century ago.

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers are seen in Bakhmut in Donetsk region, December 9, 2022. Photograph: Yevhen Titov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers carry weapons in Bakhmut in Donetsk region. Photograph: Yevhen Titov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers escorts a local resident in Bakhmut in Donetsk region. Photograph: Yevhen Titov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters work to put out a fire at a residential building hit by a Russian military strike in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Photograph: Yevhen Titov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Soldiers of the Carpathian Sich battalion are seen on a tank on a frontline near the town of Lyman, Donetsk region. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers load a destroyed Russian military vehicle on a truck in the village of Posad-Pokrovske, Kherson region. Photograph: Anna Voitenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the honour guard hold a national flag over a coffin with the body of Yurii Shukhevuch, Ukrainian politician and son of leader of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army Roman Shukhevych during a funeral ceremony in Lviv, December 10, 2022. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Medics from the first volunteer mobile hospital unit transport a soldier from the frontline for further care in the Donbas region, December 11, 2022. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Medics treat a soldier. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man stands next to burning debris after a residential building was destroyed in shelling in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, December 9, 2022. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man wearing a protective face mask rides a bike past a soldier on an American MaxxPro military vehicle in the formerly Russian occupied city of Lyman, Donetsk region, December 11, 2022. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

IMAGE:Pavel gathers the belongings of his neighbour, who was killed in recent shelling, in his neighbour's house destroyed in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, December 10, 2022. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police tape is seen next to an office building, which war crime prosecutors say was used by Russian troops for detention and torturing people during the occupation of Kherson, December 11, 2022. Photograph: Anna Voitenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: War torn remnants of a bridge connecting the town of Sviatohirsk to the Sviatohirsk cave monastery, December 9, 2022. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
 

IMAGE: People gather near a residential building destroyed in recent shelling in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, December 10, 2022. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman loads fire wood in the formerly Russian occupied city of Lyman, Donetsk region, December 11, 2022. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr ZelenskYy attends an international human rights forum in Kyiv, December 9, 2022. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

 

IMAGE: Citizens give blood at the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian flag flies in front of destroyed buildings in Borodyanka. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Liudmyla Hupalo stands near destroyed buildings in the village of Posad-Pokrovske, Kherson region. Photograph: Anna Voitenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers work at a site of residential houses heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man stands next to cars destroyed by a Russian missile strike at a residential area in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A destroyed Orthodox church is seen in the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk region. Photograph: Yevhen Titov/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com and Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
