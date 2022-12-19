News
Rediff.com  » News » Christmas In Wartime

Christmas In Wartime

By REDIFF NEWS
December 19, 2022 10:59 IST
On Christmas Eve, Russia's brutal war in Ukraine will enter its tenth month.

As thousands die on both sides, Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses to end a cruel and meaningless war.

But it's December and the fury of battle has not dimmed the spirit of Christmas across Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: People walk past a Christmas tree at Sofiyska square in Kyiv. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

 

IMAGE: A Bakhmut emergency services worker puts decorations on a Christmas tree at their headquarters.
Russia continues its campaign to seize Bakhmut in what many analysts regard as an offensive with more symbolic value than operational importance for Russia. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Bakhmut emergency services workers put up Christmas lights at their headquarters.
In a recent intelligence report, the British defence ministry said Russia would try to encircle Bakhmut, a city located in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Christmas lights are up at the Bakhmut emergency services headquarters. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
