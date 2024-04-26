News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Monsoon Will Be 'Above-Normal' This Year

Monsoon Will Be 'Above-Normal' This Year

By Sanjeeb Mukherjee
April 26, 2024 09:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It is in more than a decade that the IMD has predicted 'above-normal' rains in the country.

IMAGE: Medical staff wade through a waterlogged road in Nagpur, September 23, 2023. Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo
 

The India Meteorological Department came out with an 'above-normal' forecast for the 2024 monsoon season, at 106 per cent of the long period average (LPA).

It is in more than a decade that IMD has -- in its initial April forecast -- predicted 'above-normal' rains in the country.

In a telephonic interview with Sanjeeb Mukherjee/Business Standard, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra spells out the details.

The Met department has forecast a monsoon at a hefty 106 per cent of the LPA. Is there a higher chance of flooding given that rains could be heavy this year?

Yes, that's the usual inference you can draw. If the rainfall is more, one can expect the probability of flooding to be more. But, when we are talking about floods, we need to consider whether it is riverine or urban floods.

If you talk of riverine floods, then in the North East, we have the major flooding system of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries. But, we are expecting 'below-normal' rains there. Therefore, floods won't be frequent in those parts at least.

In Odisha, too, we have predicted 'below-normal' rains. So, the Mahanadi river system won't see floods.

Then, there are the Himalayan rivers. From the western Himalayas... in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, we are expecting below normal rains. But in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, 'above normal' rainfall activity is predicted.

So, accordingly, you can infer that there could be chances of floods but not in all the rivers.

So basically, what you are saying is that the threat of flooding is more in Himachal and Uttarakhand?

You can say that and also in the Godavari river systems, there could be 'above normal' rains. But, it is very difficult to say now whether floods will actually happen or not.

IMD has said East and North East India could get 'below-normal' rains. What does this mean?

We have said that there is possibility of 'below-normal' rains in Odisha and adjoining areas of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand. But, if you see the prediction map closely, there are many areas in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and other parts which are marked white.

This means that the forecast model was not able to give any signal whether the rains there will be 'below-normal', 'above-normal' or 'normal'.

There is no prediction by the model in the white areas, which are more in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Also, with this kind of forecast, what should the government's preparations be? Can it afford to be 'complacent'?

I think from the meteorological point of view, it is good news and gives confidence on the monsoon, which is crucial for agriculture and water resources.

But, for any monsoon we need to remain vigilant because there will be large-scale variation in day-to-day rainfall activity.

Even if the overall monsoon is 'above-normal', there could be some areas where there will be floods. And, there will be other areas where the rains will be 'below-normal'.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sanjeeb Mukherjee
Source: source
 
Print this article
Heatwave grips parts of India; temp hits 46 degrees C
Heatwave grips parts of India; temp hits 46 degrees C
India to get above-normal rainfall this monsoon: IMD
India to get above-normal rainfall this monsoon: IMD
Consider weather, climate for '1 nation, 1 poll': IMD
Consider weather, climate for '1 nation, 1 poll': IMD
Long runway of growth for AMCs
Long runway of growth for AMCs
How Priyamani Stays Fit And Gorgeous
How Priyamani Stays Fit And Gorgeous
Did Patidar Bat Better Than Kohli?
Did Patidar Bat Better Than Kohli?
NIA makes first arrest in High Commission attack
NIA makes first arrest in High Commission attack
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

2024 May Witness More Natural Disasters

2024 May Witness More Natural Disasters

Intense heatwave in eastern states, spreads to south

Intense heatwave in eastern states, spreads to south

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances