A Restaurant Smeared With Blood

A Restaurant Smeared With Blood

By REDIFF NEWS
December 23, 2022 16:14 IST
Glimpses of the destruction in Ukraine...

CAUTION! Viewer discretion advised.

IMAGE: The Shesh-Besh, the damaged restaurant where former Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin among others were reportedly injured in shelling, on the outskirts of Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Bottles of alcohol being taken out of Shesh-Besh. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Another view of the wrecked Shesh-Besh. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
 

IMAGE: Svetlana reacts inside her neighbour Anatoly's burnt house, which was destroyed in shelling in the settlement of Olenivka near Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman looks at souvenir busts of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy displayed for sale at a street market in Lviv. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier prepares an anti-tank grenade launcher to shoot at the Russian frontline in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A local resident counts money after receiving his pension in the village of Novoukrayinka, Donetsk region. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A United States flag, with the letters 'KIA', is seen amid Ukrainian flags representing fallen soldiers, including foreign soldiers, in the snow on Independence Square in Kyiv. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
