Why Zelenskyy Gave Biden A Medal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left Ukraine for the first time since the Russian invasion to visit Washington, DC, meet United States President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress.

IMAGE: Zelenskyy presents a medal from a Ukrainian soldier to Biden during the meeting in the Oval Office.

Zelenskyy said this particular medal was awarded earlier this year to a Ukrainian officer for heroism on the battlefield.

The officer met Zelenskyy in Bakhmut and asked him to give his medal to President Biden as a token of his gratitude for America's military assistance to Ukraine during the invasion.

The officer also wrote Biden a letter expressing Ukraine's appreciation for America's assistance in the war effort. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images

IMAGE: US Chief of Protocol Rufus Gifford welcomes Zelenskyy to the United States of America. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome Zelenskyy to the White House. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images

IMAGE: Biden and Zelenskyy have their first in-person conversation since Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

IMAGE: Biden and Zelenskyy on the south lawn of the White House. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Biden and Zelenskyy walk down the Colonnade to the Oval Office. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: Biden and Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images

IMAGE: Biden and Zelenskyy hold a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images

