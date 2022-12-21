Putin's Drones Hit Power Supply In Kyiv

Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, was targeted once again by so-called kamikaze drones.

Russia unleashed 35 drones hitting critical infrastructure in and around Kyiv.

It was Moscow's third air attack on Kyiv in six days.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, was left without power for hours after Russia's latest attack on its energy infrastructure.

IMAGE: Firefighters battle to put out the fire at a critical power infrastructure facility, which was hit by Russia's drones attacks in Kyiv, here, below and below. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents gather as a critical power infrastructure burns. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Mykola Kobzarenko with investigators as they work at the site of his house damaged during a Russian drone strike in the village of Stari Bezradychi in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Mykola Kobzarenko inspects the remains of his garage in the village of Stari Bezradychi. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: By targeting power infrastructure, Russia wants to makes the lives of ordinary Ukrainians difficult in the bitterly cold winter. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

IMAGE: More than a thousand missiles and rockets fired by Russian forces and collected by the Kharkiv prosecutor's office to be included in future war crimes investigations are seen at a cataloguing depot in Kharkiv. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

IMAGE: Members of a Ukrainian artillery unit reload equipment and ammunition into a M109 self propelled artillery unit before moving to a location to fire on Russian positions around Vuhledar from a frontline position in the Donetsk region.

A large swath of Donetsk region has been held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014. Russia has tried to expand its control here since the February 24 invasion. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

IMAGE: After Russian forces retreated from the area and destroyed the reservoir bridge, residents carry goods across the water by a free small taxi boat in Staryi Saltiv, Kharkiv. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

