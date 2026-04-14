US-Iran may meet again in Islamabad for second round of talks by next week: Report

Pakistan is actively mediating between the US and Iran, striving to host a second round of crucial negotiations in Islamabad to de-escalate tensions and foster regional peace.

IMAGE: Members of the media work as a screen displays news with images of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meeting with US. Vice President JD Vance and separately with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, at a media centre set up for the coverage of the US-Iran peace talks, Islamabad, April 11, 2026. Photograph: Asim Hafeez/Reuters

Key Points Pakistan is actively working to bring the US and Iran back to the negotiating table for further discussions.

High-level Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, are involved in efforts to facilitate a second round of US-Iran talks.

The first direct negotiations between the US and Iran in 47 years recently took place in Islamabad.

Pakistan's government views its role in facilitating US-Iran talks as crucial for promoting lasting peace and stability in the region.

Despite previous failed attempts to reach an agreement, Pakistan remains optimistic about a constructive outcome from ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran.

Pakistan is engaged in high-level contacts to bring Iran and the US back to the negotiating table and the two sides may meet again in Islamabad for a second round of talks by next week, according to a media report.

The contacts are ongoing for the revival of stalled negotiations between the US and Iran, and talks may be held again before the end of the two-week ceasefire on April 21, The Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing highly placed sources.

They said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Asim Munir are making hectic efforts to ensure the second round of talks, which may end the Gulf war.

In some high-level meetings held in Islamabad, indications have been given to prepare for the next round of talks between the top leadership of the two warring sides, who held the first direct negotiations in 47 years over the weekend.

According to certain sources, the next round of negotiations could take place in Islamabad on Thursday.

However, on the same date, Prime Minister Shehbaz is also scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The prime minister will undertake short visits to Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

After almost six weeks of the West Asia conflict and with less than two hours before US President Donald Trump's deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, PM Shehbaz announced on April 8 that both sides had agreed to a two-week ceasefire.

On April 11, a US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance and an Iranian delegation led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf held a marathon session in Islamabad to find a peaceful resolution of a conflict that started on February 28.

The US and Iran failed to reach an agreement.

Pakistan's Commitment to Regional Peace

On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to playing a key role in promoting lasting peace in the region, while expressing hope that the recent direct talks between the US and Iran would yield positive results.

Chairing an emergency meeting of the cabinet, the prime minister voiced satisfaction over progress in the negotiations and said Pakistan remained optimistic about a constructive outcome.

The prime minister said the Islamabad talks helped dispel the clouds of war hovering over the region and created prospects for peace amid global economic uncertainty.

He added that throughout history, agreements such as the Oslo Accords, Geneva Accords and Good Friday Agreement had taken years to materialise, but Pakistan's efforts facilitated a breakthrough dialogue between two adversaries.

The federal cabinet on Monday also unanimously passed a resolution to pay tribute to the country's leadership for bringing the two sides together and ending nearly half a century of deadlock, and expressed hope that these sincere efforts would lead to lasting peace worldwide.