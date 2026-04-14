Next round of Iran-US talks expected soon: Pak

Following Pakistan's mediation, Iran and the US are expected to continue negotiations, though the initial talks failed to secure a lasting peace deal amid disagreements over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

IMAGE: People look towards a television screen as US President Donald Trump along with Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is shown on a local channel as Pakistan prepares to host the U.S. and Iran for peace talks, at a barber shop in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 10, 2026. Photograph: Waseem Khan/Reuters

Key Points Pakistan facilitated Iran-US talks, the first of their kind since 1979, aiming to de-escalate tensions.

Despite Pakistan's efforts, the initial round of Iran-US negotiations did not yield a lasting peace agreement.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed cautious optimism, noting 'positive progress' in the diplomatic efforts.

US Vice President JD Vance stated that Iran did not accept Washington's terms for ending the war.

The US President claimed the Iran negotiations failed because Iran is unwilling to give up its nuclear ambitions.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the next round of Iran-US negotiations was expected soon.

The 21-hour talks between the US and Iran on Saturday were the first of their kind since 1979 due to the involvement of top-level officials from both sides. The two sides, however, failed to secure a lasting peace deal to end hostilities following their talks in Pakistan over the weekend.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament House on Monday, Asif said there had been a sense of satisfaction after the talks that there were no negative developments so far.

"Only positive progress has been observed," he said, indicating that the ongoing diplomatic efforts were moving in a constructive direction.

The next round of Iran-US negotiations was expected soon, he added.

The Express Tribune reported that responding to a question about whether Pakistan would play a decisive role in shaping the region's future, Asif said that ultimate decisions rest with Allah.

Sticking Points in Iran-US Negotiations

Vice President JD Vance, who led the US delegation at the negotiations in Islamabad, said the Iranian side did not accept Washington's terms for ending the war even as the US presented its "final and best offer".

Hours after the talks collapsed, US President Donald Trump said on social media that the negotiations with Iran failed as "Iran is unwilling to give up its nuclear ambitions."

Pakistan's Role in Facilitating Dialogue

Pakistan led the diplomatic push to bring the two sides to the table, which became possible after an appeal by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier this week, leading to a pause in the fighting.

The conflict began after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, paralysing global energy markets and disrupting trade.