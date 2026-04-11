US-Iran peace talks begin in Islamabad via Pak mediators

Global attention is focused on these talks, as their outcome could profoundly impact West Asian security, energy markets, and international diplomacy.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets with Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. Photograph: Office of the Iranian Parliament Speaker/West Asia News Agency/Reuters

Key Points Pakistan is facilitating indirect negotiations between Iran and the US in Islamabad, with the goal of achieving a ceasefire.

The talks are viewed as a significant step towards de-escalating tensions and fostering durable peace in the West Asia region.

Both US and Iranian delegations held separate meetings with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir prior to the negotiations.

The negotiations are taking place during a two-week halt in the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which commenced on February 28.

Pakistan-mediated talks between Iran and the United States commenced in Islamabad on Saturday, official sources said.

The sources said the talks began with messages being exchanged through Pakistani officials, indicating that the engagement was initially indirect.

If there is a positive development, the talks could also be held directly, they said.

The Iranian delegation, led by Speaker Mohammad Baqir Galibaf, arrived in Islamabad on Friday night, while the US delegation, headed by Vice President JD Vance, arrived on Saturday morning.

A senior Pakistani official told PTI that the Foreign Office is likely to issue a statement after the conclusion of the first round of "direct talks".

The US side includes President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, while Iran is also represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior leaders.

IMAGE: US Vice President JD Vance talks with Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad on Saturday, April 11, 2026. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Reuters

Diplomatic Engagements

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who held separate meetings with both delegations, reiterated Pakistan's desire for a "durable peace" in West Asia and affirmed Islamabad's commitment to facilitating dialogue.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi were present during the interactions.

The Prime Minister's Office shared visuals of Sharif hugging and warmly greeting Ghalibaf and Araghchi.

Step Towards Implementing Ceasefire

According to Iranian media reports, the dialogue is being viewed as a step towards implementing a ceasefire.

The talks are taking place during a two-week halt in the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which began with attacks on February 28 and spread across the Middle East, impacting global economies.

The pause in hostilities followed a temporary ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8.

Pakistan's Role and Global Impact

Sharif reiterated that Pakistan looked forward to continuing its facilitation efforts to help both sides make progress towards a sustainable solution.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed the hope that the two parties would engage constructively and reiterated Pakistan's desire to continue facilitating the parties towards reaching a lasting and durable solution to the conflict.

The negotiations between the US and Iran are being closely monitored globally, as their outcome could significantly affect the security of West Asia, global energy markets, and international diplomacy.