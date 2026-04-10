Pakistan Gears Up To Host US-Iran Talks

On Saturday, April 11, 2026, Pakistan is set to host crucial US-Iran talks aimed at solidifying a fragile ceasefire and de-escalating tensions in the Middle East.

On Friday, security was beefed up in Islamabad as the capital prepares for high-stakes talks, amid a warning from Iran's leadership that Israeli strikes on Lebanon would render negotiations meaningless.

The talks will be held at the Serena Hotel following a two-week ceasefire announced on April 8 between the two warring nations, with Pakistan acting as a mediator.

IMAGE: Police officers stand guard on a road leading to the president's house in the background in Islamabad. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: A man rides a motorcycle past Pakistani Rangers standing guard and securing the Red Zone area. Photograph: Asim Hafeez/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers set up a roadblock for security measures near Serena Hotel. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers stand at a check post on a road leading to the Serena hotel. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: A police bus with riot gear on top moves along a road leading to the Serena hotel. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: A view of the Serena hotel in Islamabad, Pakistan. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: A roadblock for security measures near the Serena Hotel in Islamabad. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers stop a motorbike while guarding a road leading to Serena Hotel. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: A helicopter flies in Islamabad. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Shipping containers are put up to block a road for security measures at the D Chowk area, near the president's house. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Soldiers arrive at the D Chowk area. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: A man rides a motorcycle past President house. Photograph: Waseem Khan/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff