Pakistan to host crucial US-Iran talks amid 'skepticism'

Pakistan is set to host crucial US-Iran talks aimed at solidifying a fragile ceasefire and de-escalating tensions in the Middle East, focusing on key issues like sanctions relief and regional security.

IMAGE: A security guard patrols outside the Aiwan e Sadr (Presidential Palace) ahead of Iran-US talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 9, 2026. Photograph: Asim Hafeez/Reuters

Key Points Pakistan is hosting high-stakes talks between the US and Iran to consolidate a fragile ceasefire and prevent further escalation in West Asia.

The US and Iran have agreed to a conditional ceasefire, with face-to-face meetings in Islamabad to convert the truce into lasting peace.

Talks will focus on a long-term peace arrangement, including sanctions relief, regional security, and the future of Iran's nuclear and missile program.

Deep mistrust persists between the US and Iran, aggravated by concerns over ceasefire violations and previous attacks.

Pakistan is making significant diplomatic efforts to facilitate the talks and convert the ceasefire into a permanent peace.

Pakistan is set to host high-stakes in-person talks between the United States and Iran on Friday, aiming to consolidate a fragile ceasefire and avert further escalation in West Asia.

The US and Iran agreed to a two-week conditional ceasefire on Wednesday, followed by a face-to-face meeting in Islamabad to settle the differences and convert the ongoing truce into a lasting peace.

The delegations from the rival sides are expected to arrive in Islamabad by Thursday night to participate in the talks.

Reza Amiri Moghadam, Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan, confirmed the participation of Tehran's delegation while emphasising that 'skepticism' in his country regarding peace talks due to the ceasefire violation by Israel.

'Despite skepticism of Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by the Israeli regime to sabotage the diplomatic initiative, invited by Hon. PM Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran,' he said on X.

The US delegation, led by Vice President J D Vance, is also expected to arrive, but no time has been announced for its arrival.

Reportedly, he will be joined by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

No timeframe has been given except for the completion of talks being held on Friday.

Key Discussion Points

Sources familiar with the development said that the talks are expected to focus on a broad framework for a long-term peace arrangement, including sanctions relief, regional security, and the future of Iran's nuclear and missile program.

Tehran has indicated that discussions will be based on its proposed 10-point plan, which includes demands such as lifting of sanctions, guarantees against future attacks, and arrangements concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite a desire for peace, deep mistrust persists between the two sides, aggravated by the concerns of violation of the ceasefire in Lebanon. Iran is cautious because it was already in talks when the US and Israel launched the attack on April 28.

Pakistan's Role as Facilitator

Pakistan, which emerged as an unlikely facilitator in the uneven conflict, is making all-out efforts to convert the ceasefire into permanent peace.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar made hectic efforts to pull the diplomatic coup.

Dar has been actively contacting his counterparts to enlist support for peace. Late Wednesday night, he spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the latest regional developments regarding the Middle East, according to the Foreign Office.

He also talked with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Sabah.

The upcoming negotiations are being closely watched globally, as their success or failure could have far-reaching implications for Middle East security, global energy markets, and international diplomacy.

Security Measures in Islamabad

Authorities have already announced a two-day local holiday on Thursday and Friday in the capital to ensure the smooth arrival of the delegates and their stay in Islamabad, which is among the quietest and cleanest capitals of the world.

On Thursday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured US Ambassador to Pakistan Natalie Baker of foolproof security for all foreign dignitaries ahead of the crucial talks.

In a meeting with the US envoy, Naqvi assured her of the security arrangements taken ahead of the talks and stated that the US delegation members were "our special guests," according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

"A comprehensive plan has been prepared to provide foolproof security to all foreign guests in every respect," the minister was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Citing sources, Dawn reported that a 30-member advance US team had already arrived in Islamabad to review security arrangements.

In an advisory posted on X, the Islamabad Police said that special arrangements have been taken to augment the security of the city ahead of the arrival of delegates.

It said diversions will be placed on the Express Highway due to the "movement of foreign delegations", advising commuters to plan their travel accordingly.

"The Red Zone and surrounding areas are closed to all types of traffic except official vehicles. Citizens are requested to avoid unnecessary travel to the Red Zone and surrounding areas to prevent any travel difficulties," it said, adding that Islamabad Traffic Police are present on the roads for the convenience and awareness of the public.

The Red Zone houses several key buildings, hotels, foreign missions and official residences of key figures.

All state-run rescue departments and hospitals have been put on high alert. They have been asked to remain on standby and ensure the availability of staff and essential supplies, the sources added.