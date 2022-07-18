How Long Will Ukrainians Weep?

Glimpses of the aftermath of Russian attacks in Odesa and Kharkiv.

Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said.

Russian missiles hit a space rocket plant and a nearby street in Dnipro.

Seven civilians were killed and 14 more received injuries over in the most recent 24 hours in cities in Ukraine's embattled eastern Donetsk region, its governor said.

Russian rockets and missiles have pounded Ukrainian cities in strikes that Kyiv says have killed dozens in recent days.

IMAGE: Raisa Shapoval, 83, weeps in Chuhuiv, about 6 km from the frontline in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

IMAGE: A crater left by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro. Photograph: Mykola Synelnykov/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency crew work at a damaged building in Odesa. Photograph: State Emergency Services of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke billows from a damaged building in Odesa. Photograph: State Emergency Services of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers service a German self-propelled gun, Panzerhaubitze 2000, not far from the front line in the Donbas region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A residential building collapses after it was hit by a Russian strike in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers gather in front of a house damaged after a missile strike in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Photograph: State National Police of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency personnel and members of the security forces transport a person after a missile strike in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Photograph: State National Police of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A member of the security forces helps an injured person after a missile strike in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Photograph: State National Police of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A view of a damaged house after a missile strike in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Photograph: State National Police of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

