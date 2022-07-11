A Mother And Wife Weep For A Life Lost

Ukrainian soldiers wage battle after battle in the Donetsk region to contain Russian forces along several fronts.

A missile strike on the northeastern city of Kharkiv wounded three civilians, its governor said, though Russia's main attacks appeared focused southeast of there in Luhansk and Donetsk.

IMAGE: The mother and wife of Major Andrii Verkhohliad, a Ukrainian officer killed in battle against Russian troops, weep by his coffin at his funeral in Kyiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier reacts during shelling at the front line in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A wheat field burns after shelling in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian positions in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers during President Zelenskyy's visit. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

