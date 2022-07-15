Why Did Putin Target Vinnytsia?

The university town of Vinnytsia in Ukraine, where scores of Indians have studied over the years, came under sudden Russian attack on Friday, July 14, 2022.

A hail of rockets fired from a Russian ship rained on Vinnytsia, killing and wounding scores of people.

Vinnytsia had not been the target of significant Russian attacks since early March.

Glimpses of the Destruction in Vinnytsia:

IMAGE: A burning building in Vinnytsia. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

IMAGE: Toys are seen next to shattered glass in an apartment damaged in the Russian strike in Vinnytsia. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

IMAGE: An excavator clears the rubble in Vinnytsia. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

IMAGE: A badly damaged office building in Vinnytsia. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

IMAGE: A burnt car is placed on an evacuator in Vinnytsia. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

IMAGE: A firefighter in action in Vinnytsia. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: A police officer pours water onto a firefighter's hands at the site of a Russian strike in Vinnytsia. Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency personnel help those injured by the Russian strike in Vinnytsia. Photograph: Air Force Command of Ukraine Armed Forces/video grab/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers inspect a damaged car in Vinnytsia. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A monument with an old MiG fighter is seen next to damaged cars in Vinnytsia. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: The remains of a missile in Vinnytsia. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A hotel building damaged by a Russian strike in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: A building damaged by a Russian strike in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/video grab/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Vladimir Odarchenko, 70, stands inside his damaged house in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A school destroyed in a Russian military attack in Kharkiv. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com