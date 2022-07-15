News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why Did Putin Target Vinnytsia?

Why Did Putin Target Vinnytsia?

By Rediff News Bureau
July 15, 2022 13:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The university town of Vinnytsia in Ukraine, where scores of Indians have studied over the years, came under sudden Russian attack on Friday, July 14, 2022.

A hail of rockets fired from a Russian ship rained on Vinnytsia, killing and wounding scores of people.

Vinnytsia had not been the target of significant Russian attacks since early March.

Glimpses of the Destruction in Vinnytsia:

 

IMAGE: A burning building in Vinnytsia. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Toys are seen next to shattered glass in an apartment damaged in the Russian strike in Vinnytsia. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: An excavator clears the rubble in Vinnytsia. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A badly damaged office building in Vinnytsia. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A burnt car is placed on an evacuator in Vinnytsia. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A firefighter in action in Vinnytsia. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A police officer pours water onto a firefighter's hands at the site of a Russian strike in Vinnytsia. Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency personnel help those injured by the Russian strike in Vinnytsia. Photograph: Air Force Command of Ukraine Armed Forces/video grab/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police officers inspect a damaged car in Vinnytsia. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A monument with an old MiG fighter is seen next to damaged cars in Vinnytsia. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The remains of a missile in Vinnytsia. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A hotel building damaged by a Russian strike in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A building damaged by a Russian strike in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/video grab/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Vladimir Odarchenko, 70, stands inside his damaged house in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A school destroyed in a Russian military attack in Kharkiv. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
To Ukraine, With Love
To Ukraine, With Love
War And More War In Ukraine
War And More War In Ukraine
Ukraine: Graves. Craters. Firefighters.
Ukraine: Graves. Craters. Firefighters.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa: A 'war hero' detested by admirers
Gotabaya Rajapaksa: A 'war hero' detested by admirers
Jaadugar Review
Jaadugar Review
SC judge bats for apex court starting the day at 9 am
SC judge bats for apex court starting the day at 9 am
Buttler 'incredibly surprised' by criticism of Kohli
Buttler 'incredibly surprised' by criticism of Kohli
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

The 58 Unknown Soldiers Who Died

The 58 Unknown Soldiers Who Died

A Mother And Wife Weep For A Life Lost

A Mother And Wife Weep For A Life Lost

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances