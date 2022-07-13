How Long Will Putin Destroy Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the war in Ukraine is just beginning.
Glimpses of the Destruction in Ukraine:
IMAGE: Rescuers extract a body from a building damaged in Kharkiv. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters
IMAGE: Firefighters remove debris after a Russian missile strike hit a building in Kharkiv. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters
IMAGE: A building on fire after a Russian strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters
IMAGE: A resident removes debris from his house damaged by a Russian strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters
IMAGE: The remains of a car destroyed in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters
IMAGE: A school building heavily damaged in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters
IMAGE: Rescuers extract a body from a residential building in the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, July 11, 2022. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier speaks with a survivor rescued from a residential building in Chasiv Yar. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
IMAGE: Residents outside their building in Chasiv Yar. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
IMAGE: Rescuers search for survivors in Chasiv Yar. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
