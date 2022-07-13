News
Rediff.com  » News » How Long Will Putin Destroy Ukraine?

How Long Will Putin Destroy Ukraine?

By Rediff News Bureau
July 13, 2022 06:49 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the war in Ukraine is just beginning.

Glimpses of the Destruction in Ukraine:

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: Rescuers extract a body from a building damaged in Kharkiv. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters remove debris after a Russian missile strike hit a building in Kharkiv. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A building on fire after a Russian strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident removes debris from his house damaged by a Russian strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The remains of a car destroyed in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A school building heavily damaged in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers extract a body from a residential building in the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, July 11, 2022. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier speaks with a survivor rescued from a residential building in Chasiv Yar. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents outside their building in Chasiv Yar. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers search for survivors in Chasiv Yar. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
