The 58 Unknown Soldiers Who Died

Russian bombardment continued to devastate Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut and Donbas in Ukraine.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Soldiers stand near the coffins during a funeral for 58 unidentified soldiers of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic who were killed in Luhansk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A firefighter works at a site of a residential building damaged by a Russian strike in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: A firefighter works next to a pile of rubble from a residential building damaged in Mykolaiv, a screen grab taken from a video released on July 12, 2022. Photograph: State Emergency Services of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Workers participate in an emergency rescue operation in Chasiv Yar in a screengrab taken from a handout video released on July 12, 2022. Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: A stadium damaged by a Russian strike in Bakhmut. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: An Ukrainian tank loaded on a military truck in the Donbas region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian military paramedics attend to Nina Trofimenko, 86, who was wounded during Russian shelling near the frontline in the Donbas region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: People push a cow into a car during an evacuation near the frontline in the Donbas region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com