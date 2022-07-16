News
Rediff.com  » News » Vinnytsia Mourns The Departed

Vinnytsia Mourns The Departed

By Rediff News Bureau
July 16, 2022 14:06 IST
Glimpses of the aftermath of the Russian attack in Vinnytsia:

 

IMAGE: People place flowers at the site of a Russian missile strike in Vinnytsia.
Scores of people were wounded in the attack, in which rockets hit a multi-story building in the city centre.
Vinnytsia had not been the target of significant attacks since early March.Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A young woman walks over a hole made by a rocket. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Rescuers remove debris of the House of Officers building hit by a Russian missile strike. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A bust of Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko is seen in a window of the House of Officers building hit by a missile. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Liza Dmitrieva's damaged pram lies on the road following a strike. Photograph: State Emergency Services of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man places a poster advertisement about a missing person at the site of a missile strike. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Medical specialists inspect a patient who was injured during a strike. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A building damaged in a Russian strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
