Vinnytsia Mourns The Departed

Glimpses of the aftermath of the Russian attack in Vinnytsia:



Scores of people were wounded in the attack, in which rockets hit a multi-story building in the city centre.

Vinnytsia had not been the target of significant attacks since early March. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters IMAGE: People place flowers at the site of a Russian missile strike in Vinnytsia

IMAGE: A young woman walks over a hole made by a rocket. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

IMAGE: Rescuers remove debris of the House of Officers building hit by a Russian missile strike. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A bust of Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko is seen in a window of the House of Officers building hit by a missile. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Liza Dmitrieva's damaged pram lies on the road following a strike. Photograph: State Emergency Services of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A man places a poster advertisement about a missing person at the site of a missile strike. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Medical specialists inspect a patient who was injured during a strike. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

IMAGE: A building damaged in a Russian strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com