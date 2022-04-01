News
If This Is Not War, What Is It?

If This Is Not War, What Is It?

By Rediff News Bureau
April 01, 2022 16:48 IST
Sergei Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, made the preposterous claim during his visit to New Delhi on Friday that what has unfolded in Ukraine since February 24 is not a war!

'You called it a war which is not true. It is a special operation, military infrastructure is being targeted. The aim is to deprive the Kyiv regime from building the capacity to present any threat to Russia,' Lavorov told the media in the capital.

Please click on the images for glimpses of destroyed Russian tanks, helicopter, weapons in Ukraine.

IMAGE: The remains of a downed Russian helicopter in Malaya Rohan. A Ukrainian commander said last Friday that his forces had retaken Malaya Rohan, although efforts to root out Russian troops are reported to have continued over the weekend. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A gas mask is seen on the ground next to a destroyed Russian tank in Malaya Rohan. The area around Kharkiv has been one of the most heavily bombarded during Russia's war in Ukraine. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A destroyed Russian tank in Malaya Rohan. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier, left, guards a person who, according to the Ukrainians, is a Russian soldier who surrendered in the town of Irpin in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Damage after shelling is seen in the Velika Danylivka neighborhood of Kharkiv. Photograph: Oleksandr Lapshyn/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A burning gas pipeline hit during shelling from Russian positions in a neighbourhood in northern Kharkiv. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian policeman walks past a destroyed Russian armoured car in Irpin. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Graves are seen next to an apartment building in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier inspects a destroyed Russian BTR-82 armoured personal carrier in a village near the frontline in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
A Message For Russia From Kolkata Salon
Mr Putin, Are You Winning The War?
Russian tanks barge in, Ukrainians ready
Rahul on K'taka tour calls BJP govt 'most corrupt'
India's fuel sales rise above pre-Covid levels
Nizamuddin Markaz allowed to reopen during Ramzan
IPL crowd capacity scaled up to 50 per cent
The War Against Coronavirus

Putin's Army Faces Ukrainian Resistance

Ukraine: 5 Weeks Later: The Wages Of War

