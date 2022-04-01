A Message For Russia From Kolkata Salon

Please click on the images for a look at a message for Peace in Ukraine from a Kolkata hair cutting salon.
IMAGE: Kolkata Hairstylist Robin Das gives a man a haircut with the message to stop the Ukraine-Russia war.
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in New Delhi on Thursday night after his visit to Beijing.
Photograph: ANI Photo/MFA Russia Twitter
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com
