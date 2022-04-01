News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » A Message For Russia From Kolkata Salon

A Message For Russia From Kolkata Salon

By Rediff News Bureau
Last updated on: April 01, 2022 14:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for a look at a message for Peace in Ukraine from a Kolkata hair cutting salon.

 

IMAGE: Kolkata Hairstylist Robin Das gives a man a haircut with the message to stop the Ukraine-Russia war.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in New Delhi on Thursday night after his visit to Beijing.
Photograph: ANI Photo/MFA Russia Twitter

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Mr Putin, Are You Winning The War?
Mr Putin, Are You Winning The War?
Ukraine: 5 Weeks Later: The Wages Of War
Ukraine: 5 Weeks Later: The Wages Of War
When Russian Rockets Struck
When Russian Rockets Struck
Nitish Kumar India's next vice prez? JD-U clarifies
Nitish Kumar India's next vice prez? JD-U clarifies
Pak minister claims plot to kill Imran Khan unearthed
Pak minister claims plot to kill Imran Khan unearthed
AFSPA now applicable fully only in 31 districts
AFSPA now applicable fully only in 31 districts
Attack Review
Attack Review
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How Ukrainians Struggle To Survive

How Ukrainians Struggle To Survive

Putin's Army Faces Ukrainian Resistance

Putin's Army Faces Ukrainian Resistance

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances