Ukraine: 5 Weeks Later: The Wages Of War

Ukraine: 5 Weeks Later: The Wages Of War

By Rediff News Bureau
March 31, 2022 09:58 IST
Thursday marks Week 5 since Vladimir Putin launched his senseless invasion of Ukraine. 37 days later, his large, well-armed, army has yet to win the war.
The devastation that the Russians have inflicted on their smaller neighbour will remain a horrific reminder of the cruelty of war.

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier hugs a dog abandoned by its owners. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A destroyed Russian military vehicle in Trostyanets. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Discarded Russian military uniforms are seen at the central train station in Trostyanets that was used as a Russian base. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A member of the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps carries a shell in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Stanislav Yurchenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A member of the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps fires a howitzer at a Russian position in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Stanislav Yurchenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian government building destroyed by Russian bombing. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier at the frontline. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, visits his troops. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers take part in a training exercise. Photograph: Roman Baluk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: These soldiers belong to Ukraine's 103rd separate brigade of the territorial defence of the armed forces. Photograph: Roman Baluk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier stands near the Drobytsky Yar memorial site to Jews killed during World War II that was damaged during recent fighting in Kharkiv. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier carries Russian weapons captured during a battle between Ukrainian and Russian forces outside Kharkiv. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers stand on top of a Russian artillery vehicle captured during fighting in Kharkiv. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Wreckage of a Russian armoured personnel carrier and military vehicles on the front line near Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers at the front line near Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier looks at a toy machine gun left inside an abandoned house. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers at the front line near Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Russians have been confronted by dogged Ukrainian resistance outside Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A damaged Russian MSTA-S 2S19 self-propelled howitzer in Trostianets. Photograph: Oleg Pereverzev/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A destroyed Russian military vehicle in Trostianets. Photograph: Oleg Pereverzev/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A destroyed Russian tank in Trostianets. Photograph: Oleg Pereverzev/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A monument to fallen WWII soldiers made of a Soviet tank T-34 damaged by Russian shelling. Photograph: Oleg Pereverzev/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
