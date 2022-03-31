Mr Putin, Are You Winning The War?

Ukrainian forces have regained control of Trostyanets, a northeastern town in Ukraine, from the Russians.
Please click on the images for glimpses of destroyed Russian tanks, abandoned military equipment and ammunition in Trostyanets after the Russians retreated.
IMAGE: A destroyed Russian military vehicle on the outskirts of Trostyanets on March 30, 2022.
Ukrainian forces announced this week that they had retaken Trostyanets, that has seen fierce fighting and was occupied by Russians for weeks, from Russian control. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
IMAGE: A man pushes his bike through mud and debris past a destroyed Russian tank in front of the central train station that was used as a Russian base in Trostyanets. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
IMAGE: A Russian tank left behind after Ukrainian forces expelled Russian soldiers from Trostyanets.
Last week, after its advances stalled on several fronts, Russia appeared to revise its military goals in Ukraine, claiming that it would focus its efforts on the battle in the eastern Donbas region. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters
IMAGE: Cars marked with a 'Z' used by the Russian military are seen destroyed on the outskirts of Trostyanets. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
IMAGE: Another car marked with a 'Z' is seen destroyed at the central train station that was used as a Russian base in Trostyanets. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
IMAGE: A Ukrainian flag with a signature 'Russian ship, go f**k yourself' seen on the checkpoint in Independence Square in Kyiv. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images
IMAGE: Tombstones with portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko outside a church damaged by shelling in the town of Malyn in the Zhytomyr region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com