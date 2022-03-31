News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mr Putin, Are You Winning The War?

Mr Putin, Are You Winning The War?

By Rediff News Bureau
March 31, 2022 17:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ukrainian forces have regained control of Trostyanets, a northeastern town in Ukraine, from the Russians.

Please click on the images for glimpses of destroyed Russian tanks, abandoned military equipment and ammunition in Trostyanets after the Russians retreated.

IMAGE: A destroyed Russian military vehicle on the outskirts of Trostyanets on March 30, 2022.
Ukrainian forces announced this week that they had retaken Trostyanets, that has seen fierce fighting and was occupied by Russians for weeks, from Russian control. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A man pushes his bike through mud and debris past a destroyed Russian tank in front of the central train station that was used as a Russian base in Trostyanets. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A Russian tank left behind after Ukrainian forces expelled Russian soldiers from Trostyanets.
Last week, after its advances stalled on several fronts, Russia appeared to revise its military goals in Ukraine, claiming that it would focus its efforts on the battle in the eastern Donbas region. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cars marked with a 'Z' used by the Russian military are seen destroyed on the outskirts of Trostyanets. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Another car marked with a 'Z' is seen destroyed at the central train station that was used as a Russian base in Trostyanets. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian flag with a signature 'Russian ship, go f**k yourself' seen on the checkpoint in Independence Square in Kyiv. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Tombstones with portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko outside a church damaged by shelling in the town of Malyn in the Zhytomyr region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Russian tanks barge in, Ukrainians ready
Russian tanks barge in, Ukrainians ready
When Russian Rockets Struck
When Russian Rockets Struck
Ukraine War Has Reduced Russia To An Even Lesser Power
Ukraine War Has Reduced Russia To An Even Lesser Power
Formula 1 to debut at iconic Las Vegas Strip
Formula 1 to debut at iconic Las Vegas Strip
Teachers who let hijab-clad girls write exam suspended
Teachers who let hijab-clad girls write exam suspended
A General Consoles Victims Of Terror
A General Consoles Victims Of Terror
Imran gets a breather, no-trust vote put off to Sunday
Imran gets a breather, no-trust vote put off to Sunday
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ukraine: 5 Weeks Later: The Wages Of War

Ukraine: 5 Weeks Later: The Wages Of War

Putin's Army Faces Ukrainian Resistance

Putin's Army Faces Ukrainian Resistance

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances