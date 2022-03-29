Russian tanks barge in, Ukrainians ready

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops atop armoured vehicles with the symbol 'Z' painted on its side in Mariupol.

Though the Russian alphabet does not have the letter 'Z', Vladimir Putin's defence ministry informed its followers on Instagram that the 'Z' painted on Russian army tanks and military vehicles during the war in Ukraine is 'an abbreviation of the Russian phrase 'for victory' (za pobedu in Latin letters)', according to The Spectator magazine.

Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters