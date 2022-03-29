News
Rediff.com  » News » Russian tanks barge in, Ukrainians ready

By Rediff News Bureau
March 29, 2022 16:53 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the Russian army on the march and the Ukrainian soldiers ready to engage them in battle.

IMAGE: An armoured convoy of pro-Russian troops on a road leading to the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops atop armoured vehicles with the symbol 'Z' painted on its side in Mariupol.
Though the Russian alphabet does not have the letter 'Z', Vladimir Putin's defence ministry informed its followers on Instagram that the 'Z' painted on Russian army tanks and military vehicles during the war in Ukraine is 'an abbreviation of the Russian phrase 'for victory' (za pobedu in Latin letters)', according to The Spectator magazine.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An armoured convoy of pro-Russian troops in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops in Donetsk.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier at the front line in the Kyiv region.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier near the wreckage of a Russian armoured personnel carrier on the front line in the Kyiv region.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier stands next to the remains of the uniforms of Russian soldiers on the front line in the Kyiv region.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
