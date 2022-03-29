Putin's Army Faces Tough Ukrainian Resistance

Nearly five weeks into Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, his army is far from victory.

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers in the recently liberated village of Lukianivka in Kyiv region.

Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers near a damaged memorial to fallen WWII soldiers in Lukianivka.

Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier checks his weapon in Lukianivka.

Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

IMAGE: The Ghostbusters logo is seen on the butt of a Ukrainian rifle in Lukianivka.

Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier stands next to a damaged civilian bus in the town of Trostianets in the Sumy region.

Photograph: Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers in Trostianets.

Photograph: Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers stand next to a destroyed Russian military vehicle in Trostianets.

Photograph: Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukranian soldiers walk through the village of Lukashi outside Kyiv.

Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers try to repair their vehicle in Lukashi.

Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: The wreckage of a Russian tank in the village of Lukyanivka outside Kyiv.

Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: The wreckage of a Russian tank in Lukyanivka.

Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukranian soldiers walk past the wreck of a Russian tank in Lukyanivka.

Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukranian soldier stands on top of a Russian tank captured after fighting with Russian troops in Lukyanivka.

Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: Another captured Russian tank in Lukyanivka.

Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukranian soldiers walk through the village of Lukyanivka.

Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukranian soldiers in Lukyanivka.

Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: An explosion seen during drills by the Ukrainian air force at an unidentified location in Ukraine.

Photograph: Ukrainian Air Force/Handout/Reuters

