News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Putin's Army Faces Tough Ukrainian Resistance

Putin's Army Faces Tough Ukrainian Resistance

By Rediff News Bureau
March 29, 2022 10:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nearly five weeks into Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, his army is far from victory.
Please click on the images for glimpses of the tough Ukrainian resistance to the far bigger and more powerful Russian army.

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers in the recently liberated village of Lukianivka in Kyiv region.
Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers near a damaged memorial to fallen WWII soldiers in Lukianivka.
Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier checks his weapon in Lukianivka.
Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Ghostbusters logo is seen on the butt of a Ukrainian rifle in Lukianivka.
Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier stands next to a damaged civilian bus in the town of Trostianets in the Sumy region.
Photograph: Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers in Trostianets.
Photograph: Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers stand next to a destroyed Russian military vehicle in Trostianets.
Photograph: Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukranian soldiers walk through the village of Lukashi outside Kyiv.
Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers try to repair their vehicle in Lukashi.
Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The wreckage of a Russian tank in the village of Lukyanivka outside Kyiv.
Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The wreckage of a Russian tank in Lukyanivka.
Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukranian soldiers walk past the wreck of a Russian tank in Lukyanivka.
Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukranian soldier stands on top of a Russian tank captured after fighting with Russian troops in Lukyanivka.
Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Another captured Russian tank in Lukyanivka.
Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukranian soldiers walk through the village of Lukyanivka.
Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukranian soldiers in Lukyanivka.
Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An explosion seen during drills by the Ukrainian air force at an unidentified location in Ukraine.
Photograph: Ukrainian Air Force/Handout/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
How Ukrainians Struggle To Survive
How Ukrainians Struggle To Survive
SEE: The Russian Siege Of Ukraine
SEE: The Russian Siege Of Ukraine
SEE: Wounded In Russian Hellfire
SEE: Wounded In Russian Hellfire
Why This IPL Picture Is Going Viral!
Why This IPL Picture Is Going Viral!
Here Comes Will Smith's DELAYED Apology!
Here Comes Will Smith's DELAYED Apology!
Biden won't apologise for calling for Putin's removal
Biden won't apologise for calling for Putin's removal
SEE: After the Titans and Giants Clash
SEE: After the Titans and Giants Clash
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Putin is a goonda'

'Putin is a goonda'

The Wages Of Putin's War

The Wages Of Putin's War

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances