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Stunning Solar Eclipse Images From Around The World

By REDIFF NEWS August 13, 2026 10:55 IST 7 Minutes Read
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Glimpses of the August 12, 2026 solar eclipse as the Moon crossed the Sun over Europe and beyond.

From totality and the diamond-ring effect to eclipse watchers and creative viewing methods, these images capture the celestial event.

The 2026 total solar eclipse turned daylight into a brief twilight as the Moon moved directly between Earth and the Sun, completely hiding the solar disc along its narrow path of totality.

The spectacular event was visible in parts of Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Portugal, while a much wider region witnessed a partial eclipse.

 

Key Points

  • The August 12 eclipse was observed across parts of Europe, with totality visible along a narrow path.
  • Photographers captured the Moon crossing the Sun against landmarks, coastlines, landscapes and changing evening skies.
  • Observers used telescopes, protective glasses, pinhole viewers and other methods to safely watch the celestial event.

Solar eclipse seen from Visnjan Croatia

IMAGE: The Moon partially covers the Sun following a total solar eclipse, as seen from Visnjan, Croatia, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Antonio Bronic/Reuters

 

Totality transforms the afternoon sky

Total solar eclipse over Spain

IMAGE: The Moon completely covers the Sun during a solar eclipse, as seen from Villalba del Rey, Spain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Ana Beltran/Reuters

 

Stages of total solar eclipse in Spain

IMAGE: A combination picture shows different stages of a total solar eclipse, as seen from Arija, Spain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Borja Suarez/Reuters

 

Landmarks frame the celestial spectacle

Solar eclipse over Prague Castle

IMAGE: The Moon partially covers the Sun during a solar eclipse over Prague Castle, as seen from Prague, Czech Republic, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Eva Korinkova/Reuters

 

Solar eclipse over Eiffel Tower

IMAGE: The Eiffel Tower is silhouetted as the Moon partially covers the Sun during a solar eclipse in Paris, France, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

 

Europe watches the Moon cover the Sun

Solar eclipse stages in Arija Spain

IMAGE: A composite of seven photographs shows stages of a solar eclipse before and during totality, as seen from Arija, Spain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Borja Suarez/Reuters

 

Sunflower field during solar eclipse

IMAGE: A sunflower field is silhouetted as the Moon moves across the Sun during a solar eclipse in Osorno, Spain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Jon Nazca/Reuters

 

Solar eclipse near Osborne Bull in Spain

IMAGE: The Moon partially covers the Sun near the silhouette of an Osborne Bull in Navarrete, northern Spain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

 

Diamond ring effect during eclipse

IMAGE: The "diamond ring" effect appears as the Moon moves across the Sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from El Arenal beach in Mallorca, Spain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Francisco Ubilla/Reuters

 

Sunset during solar eclipse in Spain

IMAGE: The Sun sets as the Moon partially covers it during a solar eclipse, as seen from Osorno, Spain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Jon Nazca/Reuters

 

Eclipse at sunset in Arija Spain

IMAGE: The Moon partially covers the setting Sun following a total solar eclipse, as seen from Arija, Spain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Borja Suarez/Reuters

 

Total solar eclipse over Villalba del Rey

IMAGE: The Moon completely covers the Sun during a solar eclipse, as seen from Villalba del Rey, Spain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Ana Beltran/Reuters

 

Diamond ring effect over Arija

IMAGE: The "diamond ring" effect appears as the Moon moves across the Sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Arija, Spain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Borja Suarez/Reuters

 

Total eclipse over Javalambre Observatory

IMAGE: The Moon completely covers the Sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from the Javalambre Astrophysical Observatory in Arcos de las Salinas, near Teruel, Spain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

 

Total eclipse over Javalambre Observatory

IMAGE: The Moon completely covers the Sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from the Javalambre Astrophysical Observatory in Arcos de las Salinas, near Teruel, Spain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

 

Partial Solar Eclipse

Partial solar eclipse over Saint Petersburg

IMAGE: A thermal power station is pictured during a partial solar eclipse in Saint Petersburg, Russia, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Marina Lystseva/Reuters

 

Bird flies during partial solar eclipse

IMAGE: A bird flies during a partial solar eclipse in Saint Petersburg, Russia, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Marina Lystseva/Reuters

 

Fish jumps during solar eclipse near Rome

IMAGE: A fish jumps from the water as the Moon partially covers the Sun and briefly dims the afternoon light along the coast of Fregene, near Rome, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

 

Partial solar eclipse near Rome

IMAGE: The Moon partially covers the Sun during a solar eclipse, as seen from the beach in Fregene, near Rome, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

 

Holy Mary statue during solar eclipse

IMAGE: The statue of Holy Mary at Apparition Hill is seen during a partial solar eclipse in Medjugorje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Amel Emric/Reuters

 

Solar eclipse over Houses of Parliament

IMAGE: A partial solar eclipse is seen behind the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Reuters

 

Partial solar eclipse over Denmark coast

IMAGE: A partial solar eclipse is seen over Denmark's North Sea coast in Blavand, Denmark, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

 

Solar eclipse in Mariager Denmark

IMAGE: A solar eclipse is seen in Mariager, Denmark, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Ritzau Scanpix/via Reuters

 

On The Ground

Watchers turn to telescopes and technology

Family watches eclipse in Spain

IMAGE: Angela Cordoba reacts while wearing virtual reality goggles beside her grandchildren, Gadea, 3, and Giulia, 6, at an eclipse watch party in Buitrago del Lozoya, Spain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

 

Exploratorium team prepares telescopes in Spain

IMAGE: A member of the Exploratorium team from San Francisco stands beside telescopes while preparing to observe a solar eclipse in Villalibado, Spain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Jon Nazca/Reuters

 

Exploratorium team adjusts telescope

IMAGE: Members of the Exploratorium team from San Francisco adjust a telescope as they prepare to observe a solar eclipse in Villalibado, Spain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Jon Nazca/Reuters

 

Amateur astronomer prepares telescope in Spain

IMAGE: Rune Willem, 19, an amateur astronomer from Belgium, stands beside his telescope as he prepares to observe a solar eclipse in Villalibado, Spain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Jon Nazca/Reuters

 

Family poses during solar eclipse watch party

IMAGE: Angela, David and their son Diego, 7, pose for a selfie wearing protective eclipse glasses during a solar eclipse watch party in Buitrago del Lozoya, Spain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

 

Artist observes eclipse near Castell de Cabres

IMAGE: An artist uses self-made artefacts to observe a solar eclipse before totality near the village of Castell de Cabres, Spain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Eva Manez/Reuters

 

Creative ways to safely view an eclipse

Solar eclipse projected through telescope in Dakar

IMAGE: A man projects an image of the Sun onto a screen through a telescope with a solar filter as people observe in Dakar, Senegal, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Misper Apawu/Reuters

 

Man wears welding helmet during solar eclipse

IMAGE: A man wears a welding helmet on the day of a solar eclipse in Visnjan, Croatia, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Antonio Bronic/Reuters

 

Woman watches eclipse through welder's mask

IMAGE: A woman looks at the Sun through a welder's mask during a partial solar eclipse at the Copernicus Science Centre in Warsaw, Poland, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

 

Beachgoer photographs solar eclipse near Rome

IMAGE: A beachgoer photographs the solar eclipse as the Moon partially covers the Sun and briefly dims the afternoon light along the coast of Fregene, near Rome, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

 

Person watches eclipse through telescope

IMAGE: A person looks through a telescope as people gather to watch a partial solar eclipse near the Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank Observatory near Macclesfield, Britain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Temilade Adelaja/Reuters

 

Woman uses colander as pinhole viewer

IMAGE: A woman uses a colander as a pinhole viewer to observe a partial solar eclipse at Kew Green in London, Britain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Coombs/Reuters

 

People buy eclipse glasses in Greenwich

IMAGE: People queue to buy solar eclipse glasses outside the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, Britain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Corey Rudy/Reuters

 

People watch solar eclipse at Glastonbury Tor

IMAGE: People view a partial solar eclipse from Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

 

Person watches eclipse at Glastonbury Tor

IMAGE: A person views a partial solar eclipse from Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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