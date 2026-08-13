From Maoist Camps To The Fashion Ramp

From guns to handlooms. From forest trails to a public runway. Women who had once been associated with the Maoist conflict walked into the spotlight wearing Bastar's traditional textiles.

IMAGE: Women from Bastar who had surrendered from the Naxalite movement walk the runway in traditional handloom and Kosa silk outfits. Photographs and Video: ANI Photos

Key points On August 7, former women Maoists in Bastar swapped combat fatigues and weapons for the ramp, marking a striking moment in their journey back to civilian life.

The women, who had spent years in the Maoist movement, walked the ramp as part of an event showcasing their transformation and new aspirations.

What made the event unusual was the symbolism: Women once associated with armed insurgency were now in the spotlight for their confidence, style and reintegration.

The fashion show offered a glimpse of a different Bastar -- one where former Maoist cadres are being encouraged to rebuild their lives through rehabilitation, skills and livelihoods.

For the women on the ramp, the event was more than a fashion show: it was a public statement that their lives need no longer be defined by the guns they once carried.

For years, the forests of Bastar were associated with guns, ambushes and the shadow of Maoist insurgency.

On August 7, National Handloom Day, the picture could hardly have been more different.

At the Deendayal Upadhyay auditorium in Raipur, women from Bastar who had surrendered from the Naxalite movement walked a fashion runway in traditional handloom and Kosa silk outfits.

They were part of a Swadeshi fashion show organised as part of National Handloom Day celebrations. The images quickly went viral.

But behind the striking pictures is a larger story -- of surrender, rehabilitation and a region emerging from one of India's longest-running armed insurgencies.

The event does not, by itself, prove that the challenges of reintegration of surrendered Maoists into the national mainstream have disappeared. But it offered a powerful visual of how dramatically the lives of some former cadres have changed.

From Maoist Camps To A Viral Ramp Walk

The women came from rehabilitation centres in Bastar and were dressed in local Kosa silk and other traditional handloom attire.

According to reports, the participants underwent a week-long training and grooming programme in Raipur before the event. A professional trainer from Mumbai worked with them on walking, body language and presentation.

For several of the women, the runway was a completely new experience.

Madvi Malle, one of the participants, said she had initially been nervous during training but gained confidence through practice. Another participant, Punem Deve, said she had never imagined walking on a ramp before a large audience.

For many, the visit to Raipur was also reportedly their first.

There was an unmistakable contrast: Women who had once lived in conflict-affected parts of Bastar were now under stage lights, wearing clothes showcasing the textile traditions of their own region.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also interacted with the participants.

Former insurgents presenting traditional handloom rather than weapons explains much of the fascination the images generated online.

Many of these women who once adorned guns slung across their shoulders and green outfits, strutted across the ramp with pride and elegance to make this event more than just a fashion story.

Surrender Is Only The Beginning

For a former Maoist cadre, surrendering is only the first step towards rebuilding a civilian life.

The government's approach to Left Wing Extremism has increasingly combined security operations with surrender, rehabilitation, development and efforts to expand the state's presence in areas once affected by insurgency.

The Centre has repeatedly highlighted rehabilitation as an important part of its strategy. Financial assistance, vocational training and other support are intended to help surrendered cadres establish themselves outside the movement.

The Raipur fashion show can be viewed as one small example of what such reintegration can mean in practice.

It gave former cadres a public role unrelated to their past.

That distinction is important. Available reports establish that the women had surrendered and were associated with rehabilitation centres. They do not establish identical histories for every participant, nor do they explain in detail when or why each woman joined the Maoist movement.

Those details should not be filled in simply to make the story more dramatic.

What is clear is what came afterwards: Surrender, rehabilitation, training and, now, a public appearance in a setting far removed from the forests where the insurgency operated.

Why Bastar Became A Maoist Stronghold

The Naxalite movement began with the 1967 uprising in Naxalbari, West Bengal. Over the following decades, Maoist groups expanded their activities across several parts of central and eastern India. Given its dense forests and rolling hills, Bastar eventually became one of the most strategic locations for the Maoist insurgency.

Researchers have attributed the movement's spread to a complex mix of factors, including the region's remoteness, limited state presence, poor access to public services, disputes involving land and forest resources and longstanding grievances among tribal communities.

At the same time, the Maoist movement pursued an armed campaign involving violence, extortion and attacks on security forces and state institutions.

Bastar consequently became synonymous with the Maoist conflict.

The April 2010 Dantewada attack, in which 76 security personnel were killed, was among the deadliest episodes of the insurgency. The region subsequently witnessed years of encounters, ambushes, civilian deaths and counter-insurgency operations.

For ordinary residents, the conflict was not an abstract ideological battle. It affected everyday life.

That history makes the sight of former women cadres walking a fashion runway in Raipur particularly striking.

The same Bastar that was once primarily discussed through the language of insurgency is increasingly being presented through its culture, crafts, sport, tourism and development.

The Dramatic Fall Of The Red Corridor

The transformation is not merely symbolic.

Government figures show a dramatic decline in Left Wing Extremist violence over the past decade and a half, especially since the last two years when Union home minister Amit Shah pledged to make Bastar Maoist-free by March 2026.

According to the ministry of home affairs, LWE-related violent incidents fell from a peak of 1,936 in 2010 to 234 in 2025 -- an 88 per cent decline.

The government also says the geographical spread of the insurgency has contracted sharply, with security infrastructure expanding into areas that were once difficult for the state to access.

The Centre had set March 31, 2026 as its target for making India Naxal-free. In June, the government said that target had been achieved on schedule.

That is a government assessment and should be understood as such. The more measurable point is that the scale and geographical reach of the insurgency have fallen dramatically and more and more Maoists are surrendering by taking pledge on the Indian Constitution to assimilate into the mainstream.

Chhattisgarh has been at the heart of that campaign.

But ending an insurgency is only one part of the challenge. Ensuring that communities affected by decades of violence have sustained livelihoods, connectivity, education, healthcare and economic opportunities is another.

What The Raipur Ramp Really Meant

It would be easy to turn the fashion show into a neat story of redemption: guns replaced by handlooms, forests replaced by runways, insurgency replaced by applause.

Reality is more complicated.

A fashion show cannot measure the success of rehabilitation. Nor can one public appearance establish whether former cadres have secure livelihoods or whether communities affected by the conflict have fully recovered.

But symbolism matters.

These women were not walking the runway as professional models. They were there because they had crossed a very different path -- from surrender and rehabilitation to a public platform celebrating the culture of their home region.

And the clothes mattered too.

Bastar's handloom traditions became the medium through which they presented themselves to the audience.

For decades, the dominant images from Bastar were of armed cadres moving through dense forests, security forces conducting operations and villages caught in the middle.

On August 7, another image emerged.

Women who had once been associated with that conflict walked into the spotlight wearing Bastar's traditional textiles.

From guns to handlooms. From forest trails to a public runway.

It was, ultimately, less a story about fashion than about what life after an insurgency might look like.

And for Bastar, that may be the more important transformation of all.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff. Video curated by Shailajanand Mishra/Rediff