Artemis II Captures Stunning Moon Journey

NASA's Artemis II crew offers a rare look at Earth shrinking into space and the Moon coming into view during humanity's return to deep space.
Artemis II is NASA's first crewed mission beyond low Earth orbit since the Apollo missions, marking a major step toward returning humans to the Moon.
What did the crew do and see?
From Day 2 of Artemis II, the crew guided the Orion spacecraft out of Earth's orbit and onto its path to the Moon, before continuing system checks and operations through Day 5.
Over the next few days, they kept a close watch on all systems, made small course adjustments, and got used to living in microgravity.
As they neared the Moon, the astronauts checked that they were on the right path for the flyby and began observing the Moon as it came into clearer view.
Fragile Blue Planet
Key Points
- Orion captures Earth-to-Moon journey in real time
- Crew conducts system checks and navigation exercises
- Mission prepares ground for future lunar landings
Looking Back At Home
Earth Shrinks Into The Distance
Crew Prepares For Historic Flyby
Course Set For Lunar Flyby
Mapping The Moon's Surface
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff