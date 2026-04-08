Solar Eclipse Captured From Deep Space

Seen from Orion, a solar eclipse unfolds in silence -- the Moon crossing the Sun as Earth hangs in the distance.

IMAGE: NASA's Orion spacecraft is seen illuminated by the Sun with a first-quarter Moon behind it during the Artemis II flyby on April 6, 2026. Photograph: Handout/Reuters

Key Points Artemis II captures a rare solar eclipse from deep space, as the Moon passes directly between the Sun and Orion.

The sequence reveals a unique perspective of Sun-Moon alignment, impossible to observe from Earth.

Images were recorded using cameras mounted on Orion's solar arrays, offering dramatic, wide-angle views.

The eclipse coincides with Orion's passage behind the Moon, triggering a brief communication blackout.

Bright objects like Venus appear near the eclipsed Sun, enhancing both scientific and visual significance.

IMAGE: The Orion spacecraft is seen with both the Moon and Earth in the background moments before it went behind the Moon, briefly losing communication on April 6, 2026. Photograph: NASA/Handout/Reuters

Orion Nears Lunar Far Side

IMAGE: The Moon appears backlit by the Sun as Orion approaches the lunar far side ahead of the eclipse sequence. Photograph: NASA/Handout/Reuters

Eclipse Begins Beyond Earth View

IMAGE: The Sun is increasingly obscured by the Moon as the eclipse begins during Artemis II's lunar flyby on April 7, 2026. Photograph: NASA/Handout/Reuters

Total Eclipse Captured In Space

IMAGE: The eclipse reaches peak alignment, with the Sun largely hidden behind the Moon and Venus visible as a bright point. Photograph: Reuters

Venus Glints Beside Eclipsed Sun

IMAGE: The Sun begins to re-emerge from behind the Moon as the eclipse starts to conclude. Photograph: NASA/Handout/Reuters

Sunlight Returns After Eclipse

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff