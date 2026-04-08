HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Solar Eclipse Captured From Deep Space

Solar Eclipse Captured From Deep Space

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 11:10 IST

x

Seen from Orion, a solar eclipse unfolds in silence -- the Moon crossing the Sun as Earth hangs in the distance.

 

Orion with first-quarter Moon

IMAGE: NASA's Orion spacecraft is seen illuminated by the Sun with a first-quarter Moon behind it during the Artemis II flyby on April 6, 2026. Photograph: Handout/Reuters

 

Key Points

  • Artemis II captures a rare solar eclipse from deep space, as the Moon passes directly between the Sun and Orion.
  • The sequence reveals a unique perspective of Sun-Moon alignment, impossible to observe from Earth.
  • Images were recorded using cameras mounted on Orion's solar arrays, offering dramatic, wide-angle views.
  • The eclipse coincides with Orion's passage behind the Moon, triggering a brief communication blackout.
  • Bright objects like Venus appear near the eclipsed Sun, enhancing both scientific and visual significance.

Moon Earth behind Orion

IMAGE: The Orion spacecraft is seen with both the Moon and Earth in the background moments before it went behind the Moon, briefly losing communication on April 6, 2026. Photograph: NASA/Handout/Reuters

 

Orion Nears Lunar Far Side

Backlit Moon during eclipse

IMAGE: The Moon appears backlit by the Sun as Orion approaches the lunar far side ahead of the eclipse sequence. Photograph: NASA/Handout/Reuters

 

Eclipse Begins Beyond Earth View

Total solar eclipse from Orion

IMAGE: The Sun is increasingly obscured by the Moon as the eclipse begins during Artemis II's lunar flyby on April 7, 2026. Photograph: NASA/Handout/Reuters

 

Total Eclipse Captured In Space

Venus visible during eclipse

IMAGE: The eclipse reaches peak alignment, with the Sun largely hidden behind the Moon and Venus visible as a bright point. Photograph: Reuters

 

Venus Glints Beside Eclipsed Sun

Sun reappears behind Moon

IMAGE: The Sun begins to re-emerge from behind the Moon as the eclipse starts to conclude. Photograph: NASA/Handout/Reuters

 

Sunlight Returns After Eclipse

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS

RELATED STORIES

Artemis II completes record-breaking moon flyby
Artemis II completes record-breaking moon flyby
Artemis II mission targets record distance from Earth
Artemis II mission targets record distance from Earth
Check Out The Dark Side Of The Moon!
Check Out The Dark Side Of The Moon!
Artemis II Captures Stunning Moon Journey
Artemis II Captures Stunning Moon Journey
Artemis II: Stunning Photos Of Earth
Artemis II: Stunning Photos Of Earth

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 3

22 Oldest Churches Of India

VIDEOS

Mithila Palkar Steals the Spotlight at 'Bhoot Bangla' Trailer Launch1:13

Mithila Palkar Steals the Spotlight at 'Bhoot Bangla'...

WATCH: B-52 Bomber Roars Into Sky From UK Base Amid Iran Conflict0:41

WATCH: B-52 Bomber Roars Into Sky From UK Base Amid Iran...

Crowds Erupt Outside White House After Trump Declares 2-Week Ceasefire1:00

Crowds Erupt Outside White House After Trump Declares...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO