World Elephant Day: Haathi Mere Saathi

India has the world's largest population of wild Asian elephants, as per figures from the Synchronous All India Population Estimation of Elephants 2021-2025, a census conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India and the ministry of environment, forest and climate change.
From the grasslands of Assam and the forests of Karnataka and Kerala to the elephant-rich landscapes of Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Jharkhand, these gentle giants roam through much of India's spectacular wilderness.
Their habitat is supported by a network of 33 elephant reserves and 150 identified elephant corridors across our nation.
On this special day, come look at a few beautiful pictures of our adorable elephants, our national heritage animal. May the species flourish!
1. Mudumalai National Park, Tamil Nadu
Coming alive with Liril freshness...
2. Kaziranga National Park, Assam
Har kadam, naya andaaz... A trunk-load of togetherness on the move.
3. Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, Karnataka
Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge: A tusker on a leisurely walk with an egret for companionship.
4. Mudumalai National Park, Tamil Nadu
Thanda thanda, cool cool: Pachyderm pampering.
5. Hoollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary, Assam
Jaago re: Tea garden stroll.
6. Kannan Devan Hills, Kerala
Chhota parivar, sukhi parivar.