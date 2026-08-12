World Elephant Day: Haathi Mere Saathi

India has the world's largest population of wild Asian elephants, as per figures from the Synchronous All India Population Estimation of Elephants 2021-2025, a census conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India and the ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

From the grasslands of Assam and the forests of Karnataka and Kerala to the elephant-rich landscapes of Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Jharkhand, these gentle giants roam through much of India's spectacular wilderness.

Their habitat is supported by a network of 33 elephant reserves and 150 identified elephant corridors across our nation.

On this special day, come look at a few beautiful pictures of our adorable elephants, our national heritage animal. May the species flourish!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Timothy A. Gonsalves/Wikimedia Commons

1. Mudumalai National Park, Tamil Nadu

Coming alive with Liril freshness...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisha Mukherjee/Wikimedia Commons

2. Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Har kadam, naya andaaz... A trunk-load of togetherness on the move.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Timothy A. Gonsalves/Wikimedia Commons

3. Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, Karnataka

Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge: A tusker on a leisurely walk with an egret for companionship.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Timothy A. Gonsalves/Wikimedia Commons

4. Mudumalai National Park, Tamil Nadu

Thanda thanda, cool cool: Pachyderm pampering.

Photograph: Kind courtesy কুমুদ ঘোষ/Wikimedia Commons

5. Hoollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary, Assam

Jaago re: Tea garden stroll.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vinayaraj/Wikimedia Commons

6. Kannan Devan Hills, Kerala

Chhota parivar, sukhi parivar.