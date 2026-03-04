HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Blood Moon Dazzles Skywatchers

Blood Moon Dazzles Skywatchers

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes Read
March 04, 2026 18:24 IST

IMAGE: The Blood Moon perfectly aligns within the arch of the illuminated India Gate in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

People across India and several parts of the world paused to look up as the Moon slowly slipped into Earth's shadow during the lunar eclipse on Tuesday, March 3, 2027.

The sky turned into a quiet spectacle as the Moon took on a reddish glow, often called the Blood Moon.

From telescopes at planetariums to city landmarks and rooftops, skywatchers gathered to witness the rare celestial moment.

Key Points

  • Skywatchers across India observed the lunar eclipse as the Moon passed through Earth's shadow, creating the reddish Blood Moon effect.
  • Cities including Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna, Nagaon, Mahabalipuram and New Delhi recorded clear views of the eclipse.
  • A striking moment occurred in New Delhi as the Blood Moon aligned visually with the illuminated arch of India Gate.

India Gate Frames Stunning Blood Moon

NEW DELHI

IMAGE: The Blood Moon seen over India Gate. Photograph: ANI Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A person clicks the Blood Moon in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

Lunar Eclipse Visible Across India

GUWAHATI

IMAGE: Children take a look at the lunar eclipse with a telescope with high-resolution lenses at the planetarium in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Telescopes with high-resolution lenses set up in the planetarium in Guwahati to witness the lunar eclipse. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People witness the lunar eclipse, here and below.Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A view of a partial lunar eclipse. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Blood Moon Lights Up Night Sky

KOLKATA

IMAGE: A view of a partial lunar eclipse in Kolkata, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

PATNA

A view of a partial lunar eclipse in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

NAGAON

IMAGE: A view of a partial lunar eclipse in Nagaon, Assam. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

MAHABALIPURAM

IMAGE: A view of the lunar eclipse from a temple in Mahabalipuram. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

BHOPAL

IMAGE: A closed temple in Bhopal during the Sutak Kaal on the day of lunar eclipse. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Lunar Eclipse Seen Around The World

MEXICO

IMAGE: The Blood Moon rises during the total lunar eclipse in Mexicali, Mexico. Photograph: Victor Medina/ANI Photo

 

EL SALVADOR

IMAGE: The moon during the total lunar eclipse in Panchimalco, El Salvador. Photograph: Jose Cabezas/Reuters

 

THAILAND

IMAGE: The Blood Moon rises over the Bangkok skyline, here and below. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A total lunar eclipse on Makha Bucha Day, a Buddhist holiday, in Lopburi province. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

PAKISTAN

IMAGE: The Blood Moon rises in Karachi. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Blood Moon rises behind a building in Karachi. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff and Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
