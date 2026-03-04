Blood Moon Dazzles Skywatchers

IMAGE: The Blood Moon perfectly aligns within the arch of the illuminated India Gate in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo
People across India and several parts of the world paused to look up as the Moon slowly slipped into Earth's shadow during the lunar eclipse on Tuesday, March 3, 2027.
The sky turned into a quiet spectacle as the Moon took on a reddish glow, often called the Blood Moon.
From telescopes at planetariums to city landmarks and rooftops, skywatchers gathered to witness the rare celestial moment.
Key Points
- Skywatchers across India observed the lunar eclipse as the Moon passed through Earth's shadow, creating the reddish Blood Moon effect.
- Cities including Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna, Nagaon, Mahabalipuram and New Delhi recorded clear views of the eclipse.
- A striking moment occurred in New Delhi as the Blood Moon aligned visually with the illuminated arch of India Gate.
India Gate Frames Stunning Blood Moon
NEW DELHI
IMAGE: The Blood Moon seen over India Gate. Photograph: ANI Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: A person clicks the Blood Moon in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo
Lunar Eclipse Visible Across India
GUWAHATI
IMAGE: Children take a look at the lunar eclipse with a telescope with high-resolution lenses at the planetarium in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Telescopes with high-resolution lenses set up in the planetarium in Guwahati to witness the lunar eclipse. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: People witness the lunar eclipse, here and below.Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A view of a partial lunar eclipse. Photograph: ANI Photo
Blood Moon Lights Up Night Sky
KOLKATA
IMAGE: A view of a partial lunar eclipse in Kolkata, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
PATNA
A view of a partial lunar eclipse in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo
NAGAON
IMAGE: A view of a partial lunar eclipse in Nagaon, Assam. Photograph: ANI Photo
MAHABALIPURAM
IMAGE: A view of the lunar eclipse from a temple in Mahabalipuram. Photograph: ANI Photo
BHOPAL
IMAGE: A closed temple in Bhopal during the Sutak Kaal on the day of lunar eclipse. Photograph: ANI Photo
Lunar Eclipse Seen Around The World
MEXICO
IMAGE: The Blood Moon rises during the total lunar eclipse in Mexicali, Mexico. Photograph: Victor Medina/ANI Photo
EL SALVADOR
IMAGE: The moon during the total lunar eclipse in Panchimalco, El Salvador. Photograph: Jose Cabezas/Reuters
THAILAND
IMAGE: The Blood Moon rises over the Bangkok skyline, here and below. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
IMAGE: A total lunar eclipse on Makha Bucha Day, a Buddhist holiday, in Lopburi province. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
PAKISTAN
IMAGE: The Blood Moon rises in Karachi. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters
IMAGE: The Blood Moon rises behind a building in Karachi. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff and Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff