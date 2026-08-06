Mystery Of The Sun Solved?

Scientists discover tiny whirlpool-like swirls on the Sun that could explain solar activity, improve space weather research and solve a decades-old solar mystery.

IMAGE: The highest-resolution image of the Sun's surface (photosphere) ever captured, taken at 416 nm by the Inouye Solar Telescope.

It reveals deformed boundaries of magnetic elements and ultra-fine scale stripes, both associated with Kelvin-Helmholtz instability. Photograph: Kind courtesy NSF/NSO/AURA/MPS

For decades, scientists have known that the Sun stores enormous amounts of magnetic energy before releasing it in powerful bursts. But one important question has remained unanswered: What causes this energy to build up in the first place?

Scientists now believe they may have found an important piece of that puzzle.

Using the world's most powerful solar telescope -- the NSF Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope near the summit of Maui's Haleakalā -- together with advanced computer simulations, an international team of researchers from the National Solar Observatory, the NSF NCAR High Altitude Observatory and the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research has identified Kelvin-Helmholtz Instability (KHI) as tiny whirlpool-like swirls on the Sun's visible surface, known as the photosphere.

According to the National Solar Observatory, these swirling patterns could help explain how magnetic energy builds up, moves through the Sun and eventually powers explosive solar activity that can affect Earth.

Key Points Scientists have identified Kelvin-Helmholtz Instability (KHI) as tiny whirlpool-like swirls on the Sun's visible surface.

Researchers believe these swirls could help explain how magnetic energy builds up and drives solar flares and other explosive solar activity.

The findings may improve scientists' understanding of space weather, which can affect satellites, GPS, communication systems and power grids on Earth.

The discovery may also help solve the long-standing mystery of why the Sun's outer atmosphere becomes extremely hot.

What exactly did scientists discover?

The researchers observed tiny swirling, whirlpool-like patterns on the Sun's photosphere. These patterns are the visible signature of a process known as Kelvin-Helmholtz Instability (KHI).

Scientists had predicted this phenomenon through theory for many years, but until now they had never been able to observe it clearly on the Sun's surface.

The Inouye Solar Telescope's exceptionally high resolution allowed researchers to identify KHI in the photosphere for the first time, confirming what had previously existed only in theory.

What is Kelvin-Helmholtz Instability?

Kelvin-Helmholtz Instability occurs when two layers of fluid move past each other at different speeds. The difference in speed creates small disturbances that grow into wave-like or spiral-shaped swirls, similar to breaking ocean waves or tiny whirlpools.

The same physical process has previously been observed in cloud formations on Earth, in oceans, and in the atmospheres of giant planets such as Jupiter and Saturn. Scientists have now identified it on the Sun's photosphere as well.

IMAGE 1: The Sun's surface shown at the scale of Hawai'i island.

IMAGE 2: A close-up view of a selected region from the Inouye Solar Telescope image reveals the extraordinary spatial resolution of the observations. The inset highlights deformed magnetic boundaries and ultra-fine dark striations (signatures of the Kelvin-Helmholtz instability) at a scale of tens of kilometres.

IMAGE 3: A close-up view of a selected region from the Inouye Solar Telescope image reveals the extraordinary spatial resolution of the observations. The inset highlights deformed magnetic boundaries and ultra-fine dark striations (signatures of the Kelvin-Helmholtz instability) at a scale of tens of kilometers. Photograph: Kind courtesy NSF/NSO/AURA/MPS

The mystery that puzzled scientists for decades

Scientists already knew that powerful solar events are driven by magnetic energy. They also understood that magnetic field lines become twisted and braided before suddenly releasing enormous amounts of energy.

What remained unclear was what keeps twisting those magnetic field lines in the first place.

The newly discovered swirling patterns may provide part of the answer. Researchers suggest these tiny whirlpools could act as the everyday "engine" that continually twists magnetic field lines, helping to build up the magnetic energy that later powers explosive solar activity.

IMAGE: An image of the solar surface captured by the Inouye Solar Telescope at an unprecedented spatial resolution of ~19 km. Zoomed-in panels reveal the first observations of Kelvin-Helmholtz instability patterns at the solar surface. Photograph: Kind courtesy NSF/NSO/AURA/MPS

Why is this discovery considered groundbreaking?

For the first time, scientists found the same tiny vortex-like structures in both the telescope observations and highly detailed computer simulations. The remarkable agreement between the observations, simulations and analytical theory gave researchers confidence that they had correctly identified Kelvin-Helmholtz Instability on the Sun.

The discovery also demonstrates the exceptional capabilities of the Inouye Solar Telescope, whose four-metre mirror and advanced optics made it possible to observe details that had remained beyond scientists' reach for decades.

IMAGE: This image shows the solar surface at an unprecedented spatial resolution of approximately 19 km. The Hawaiian Islands are overplotted to scale. Photograph: Kind courtesy NSF/NSO/AURA/MPS

How does this affect Earth?

According to the researchers, magnetic energy on the Sun powers solar flares, jets and coronal mass ejections. These events contribute to space weather, which can disrupt satellites, power grids, GPS navigation and global communication systems.

Because the newly discovered swirling patterns appear to play a role in moving and building magnetic energy, scientists believe they could help improve our understanding of the processes that drive this solar activity.

IMAGE: A side-by-side comparison of a real observation from the Inouye Solar Telescope (top left) and a synthetic image generated by state-of-the-art, physics-based computer simulations (top right).

The remarkable agreement between the two allows scientists to confirm the origin of the Kelvin-Helmholtz instability, a universal physical phenomenon that occurs when adjacent layers of fluid or gas move at different speeds, creating swirling patterns at their interface. A simulated map of the Sun’s surface magnetic field (bottom right) confirms that these processes physically bend and deform the boundaries of the magnetic elements. Photograph: Kind courtesy NSF/NSO/AURA/HAO

Why is understanding this process important?

The study shows that Kelvin-Helmholtz Instability helps mix different types of plasma and spread magnetic fields across the Sun's atmosphere. This spreading, known as magnetic diffusion, is an important part of the computer models scientists use to study how magnetic activity changes over time.

A better understanding of this process could improve future models of solar magnetic activity and help scientists better understand the space weather that affects technology on Earth.

IMAGE: Synthetic images (top) and vertical magnetic field (bottom) generated by state-of-the-art, physics-based computer simulations. Kelvin-Helmholtz instability is a universal physical phenomenon that occurs when adjacent layers of fluid or gas move at different speeds, creating swirling patterns at their interface. The close-up shows the KHI in more detail in simulated intensity (top right) and vertical magnetic field (bottom right). Photograph: Kind courtesy NSF/NSO/AURA/HAO

Another long-standing mystery

The discovery may also help explain another puzzle that has challenged scientists for many years -- why the Sun's outer atmosphere, called the corona, reaches temperatures of around a million degrees Kelvin.

According to the National Solar Observatory, Kelvin-Helmholtz Instability is likely one of the processes that contributes to heating the Sun's outer atmosphere.

IMAGE: The US National Science Foundation Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope, built and managed by the NSF National Solar Observatory, in Maui, Hawaii. Photograph: Kind courtesy NSF/NSO/AURA

What happens next?

The researchers are now moving to the next phase of the study. They plan to use computer programs to automatically detect these tiny swirling patterns in the telescope's high-resolution observations.

The next stage of research will help scientists measure how much energy these swirls carry into the Sun's upper atmosphere and how much they contribute to the spreading of magnetic fields. The researchers say studying these tiny features is essential for understanding the larger space weather events that can affect Earth.

SEE: The highest-resolution image of the Sun's surface (photosphere) ever captured, taken at 416 nm by the Inouye Solar Telescope.

It reveals deformed boundaries of magnetic elements and ultra-fine scale stripes, both associated with Kelvin-Helmholtz instability. Video: Kind courtesy NSF/NSO/AURA/MPS

SEE: Combination of data from the NASA/SDO satellite, the NSF Inouye Solar Telescope VBI instrument, the MPS camera, and the HAO MuRAM simulation.

This demonstrates the high detail obtained by the Inouye Solar Telescope. In the last part of the movie, the HAO MURaM simulation data is overlaid for both the synthesized intensity and the vertical magnetic field component that is finally displayed in three dimensions. Video: Kind courtesy NSF/NSO/AURA/MPS/HAO/NASA/SDO/AIA

Feature Created by and Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff