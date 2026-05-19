Satheesan's use of caste surname during swearing-in sparks row

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan's decision to include his caste surname 'Menon' in his swearing-in ceremony has ignited a political controversy, raising questions about caste identity and political messaging in the state.

IMAGE: Congress leader V D Satheesan takes oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: @vdsatheesan/X

Key Points Kerala CM V D Satheesan is under fire for using his caste surname 'Menon' during his swearing-in ceremony.

The use of 'Menon' has sparked debate about caste identity and political messaging in Kerala.

Some view it as an attempt to reach out to the Hindu community amid criticism from Sangh Parivar organisations and the BJP.

Critics argue that using a caste title contradicts the Congress party's secular and inclusive image.

Congress leaders have publicly criticised the move, questioning the timing and implications of using the caste surname.

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan has come under criticism from sections of social media and even leaders within the Congress after using the caste surname 'Menon' during his swearing-in ceremony, triggering a debate on caste identity and political messaging in the state.

The controversy erupted after users online compared Satheesan's latest oath as Chief Minister with the oath he took as an MLA in 2021.

During his earlier swearing-in in the Assembly, he had identified himself simply as "V D Satheesan". But at the recent ceremony of the new UDF government, he said, "I, Vadassery Damodara Menon Satheesan".

Reactions To The Surname Inclusion

A source close to Satheesan rejected the criticism, saying the Chief Minister had merely used the expanded form of his name during the swearing-in ceremony.

A Congress source said there was a "message" in Satheesan's use of his caste name during the ceremony. It could be seen as an effort to reach out to the Hindu community amid strong criticism from Sangh Parivar organisations and the BJP for backing the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Jamaat-e-Islami in his statements.

The top leadership of two major Hindu caste organisations in Kerala-- the Nair Service Society (NSS), representing the Nair community to which Satheesan belongs, and the numerically strong Ezhava community outfit, the SNDP Yogam-- were not in favour of Satheesan's selection as Chief Minister.

Arguments For And Against The Decision

Some supporters of Satheesan on social media argued that the Chief Minister chose to spell out his full name as a mark of respect to his late father, Damodara Menon, while assuming the state's top office.

Critics argued that the public use of a caste title by the Congress leader contradicted the party's secular and inclusive image.

Congress spokesman in Kerala Jinto John was among the first from within the party to react publicly, though indirectly.

In a Facebook post, he wrote that "even if the punch is slightly less, a Congress without caste tails is more inclusive."

Congress Leaders Weigh In

Another spokesman of the Congress, Anoop V R also criticised the move in a lengthy Facebook post, questioning why "Menon" had appeared now when it was absent in Satheesan's previous oath ceremonies.

Anoop said caste in Kerala continued to function as "social capital and social power" and argued that political leaders should remain sensitive to such symbols.

Referring to Satheesan's public image as a serious reader, Anoop urged the Chief Minister to spend more time reading Dr B R Ambedkar.

Even amid the pressures of official responsibilities, since you find time for reading, you should also find more time to read Ambedkar," he wrote.

A Congress leader said it will be interesting to see what he would use-- V D Satheesan or Vadassery Damodara Menon Satheesan -- while taking the oath as a legislator on Thursday.