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Satheesan Calls Chennithala 'Brother' After CM Selection

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 15, 2026 13:44 IST

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V D Satheesan, Kerala's newly appointed Chief Minister, visited Ramesh Chennithala to seek blessings, highlighting unity within the Congress party and setting the stage for future governance.

Key Points

  • V D Satheesan visited Ramesh Chennithala after being designated as Kerala's Chief Minister.
  • Satheesan emphasised his long-standing relationship with Chennithala, referring to him as a 'brother' and leader.
  • Chennithala welcomed Satheesan's selection and pledged support to free Kerala from LDF rule.
  • The decision on Chennithala's inclusion in the Cabinet will be made by the Congress party leadership.

Kerala Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan on Friday visited senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala at the latter's residence here and said that they are brothers.

Satheesan and Chennithala's Relationship

Both Satheesan and Chennithala were in the race for the chief minister's post.

 

However, after the AICC announced Satheesan as the next chief minister, Chennithala left his Thiruvananthapuram residence and went to Guruvayur on Thursday. He returned to the state capital on Friday morning.

Though Satheesan was scheduled to visit Chennithala's residence at 10 am, the meeting was delayed as the latter had stepped out with party leaders close to him.

After meeting former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Satheesan went to Chennithala's house at around 12.30 pm.

He was received by the senior leader, after which the two held a discussion.

Congress leaders Anwar Sadath, Abin Varkey, Jyothi Kumar Chamakkala, V T Balram and Joseph Vazhackan were also present during the meeting.

Key Discussions and Future Plans

Later, both held discussions without other leaders present. The meeting last for around 45 minutes.

"I met Ramesh Chennithala to seek his blessings. He has always been my leader-from my student days, he was my leader, and he continues to be so," Satheesan told reporters here.

He said Chennithala had blessed him for his new role.

"His blessings and support will always be with me. This is a meeting of two brothers," he said.

When asked whether Chennithala would be part of the Cabinet, Satheesan said the decision would be taken by the party.

"The party leadership will discuss with him. A decision will be taken after seeking his opinion," he said.

Chennithala's Support and Future Role

Chennithala said he was happy that Satheesan had been selected as chief minister.

"I welcome the decision of the high command," he told reporters.

He said party leaders shared a close personal relationship.

"The task of freeing Kerala from the 10 years of LDF rule has been entrusted to him. We, along with party workers, will work to achieve it," he said.

When asked whether he would be a minister, Chennithala said the decision would be taken by the party.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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