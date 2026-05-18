V D Satheesan Takes Oath As Kerala Chief Minister

V D Satheesan has officially been sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Kerala, marking a significant moment in the state's political landscape.

IMAGE: V D Satheesan takes the oath as Kerala's Chief Minister at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Key Points V D Satheesan sworn in as Kerala's Chief Minister.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office.

A 20-member Cabinet will also be sworn in.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended the ceremony.

The Congress-led UDF secured 102 seats in the Assembly elections.

V D Satheesan on Monday took oath as Kerala's Chief Minister, and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to the Congress Legislature Party leader here.

Satheesan's Oath and Cabinet Formation

Satheesan took oath in the name of God.

Besides Satheesan, his 20-member Cabinet will also be sworn in by the Governor.

Attendance at the Swearing-In Ceremony

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others, attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states, former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Left leaders, and BJP representatives also attended the ceremony.

Congress Workers Gather in Kerala

Thousands of Congress workers arrived in the state capital from across Kerala for the event.

Kerala Assembly Election Results

The Assembly elections to the 140-member House were held on April 9, with the results declared on May 4. The Congress-led UDF won 102 seats, while the LDF secured 35 and the BJP won three.