Kerala CM-Designate Satheesan Denies Differences With Venugopal

Kerala's CM-designate V D Satheesan met with K C Venugopal to affirm Congress unity and address cabinet formation progress, dismissing reports of internal rifts within the party.

Key Points V D Satheesan met K C Venugopal to dispel rumours of a rift within the Kerala Congress party.

Satheesan emphasised that cabinet formation discussions are progressing smoothly.

Both Satheesan and Venugopal stressed the importance of unity within the Congress party in Kerala.

The focus is shifting towards governance and addressing public issues in Kerala under the new government.

Satheesan will submit the list of ministers to the governor by Sunday afternoon.

Kerala Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan on Saturday met senior Congress leader K C Venugopal at his residence here and dismissed reports of differences between them, even as discussions on cabinet formation continued.

Satheesan also met senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, who was in the race for the CM's post, before visiting Venugopal's residence.

Satheesan arrived at Venugopal's residence at around 1.30 pm, where several Congress leaders and newly elected MLAs were present.

Venugopal, the Alappuzha MP, received him, and the two held separate discussions in the living room for over 45 minutes.

Congress Leaders Emphasise Party Unity

Venugopal, who did not contest the Assembly election, was reportedly backed by several MLAs for the CM's post.

Later, both leaders addressed reporters together, stressing unity within the party.

Venugopal said differences of opinion were natural in a political party.

"If anyone even touches this body, it has Congress blood. Congress means everything to us. Once the party takes a decision, our aim is to stand firmly by it and fight for it," he said.

He said people in Kerala had high expectations from the UDF government and that the priority would be to address issues affecting the poor and ordinary people.

"As a Congressman, it is my responsibility to extend full support to him while he carries out that mission," Venugopal said.

He also said he shared a long-standing personal and political relationship with Satheesan.

"The party is the thread that binds everything together. Whatever differences of opinion may exist, the one force that unites all of us is the Indian National Congress," he said.

Satheesan Addresses Cabinet Formation Progress

Satheesan, for his part, dismissed reports of any rift and said discussions on cabinet formation were progressing smoothly.

He noted that Venugopal, as AICC general secretary, plays a key role in forwarding the list of ministers from Kerala to the national leadership for approval.

Satheesan said the two shared a long association and had travelled extensively together.

"We do everything after consulting each other. Organisational matters in Kerala and cabinet-related issues are discussed and decided jointly," he said.

"There is no issue that cannot be resolved if we sit together for 10 or 15 minutes. Sometimes he may be right, and sometimes I may be right. We correct each other mutually," he added.

Focus Shifts to Governance and Public Issues

He said the Congress and UDF leadership were capable of taking quick decisions through consultations, pointing to the swift finalisation of arrangements for Monday's swearing-in ceremony of the CM and ministers.

Satheesan said the list of ministers would be submitted to the governor by Sunday afternoon.

He also stressed that the focus should now shift to governance and public issues in Kerala, noting that the Congress follows a democratic decision-making process.

Differences are natural in any organisation, he said, adding that the Congress functions like a family and resolves issues through discussions.

Chennithala's Role in the New Cabinet

Earlier in the day, Satheesan met Chennithala for the second time in two days as part of efforts to persuade him to join the cabinet following differences over the CM's post.

Chennithala had skipped the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting after the AICC announcement and instead visited the Guruvayur Temple.

He has not yet indicated whether he will join the cabinet.

Talks with Chennithala continued on Saturday, with both leaders seen interacting cordially during a meeting that lasted over 20 minutes.

Satheesan did not respond to reporters after the meeting.