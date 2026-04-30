IUML Support For Satheesan Sparks Political Debate In Kerala

The IUML's endorsement of V D Satheesan for Kerala Chief Minister has ignited a political firestorm, raising questions about the UDF alliance's future and sparking criticism from key community leaders.

Photograph: @pinarayivijayan/X

Key Points IUML supports V D Satheesan for Kerala CM if the UDF wins the assembly polls.

SNDP Yogam general secretary criticises IUML's support, suggesting IUML would control the state.

Natesan alleges the Congress will concede to IUML's demands if the UDF secures victory.

Natesan criticises infighting within the Congress party regarding the CM candidacy.

Natesan believes the Left will return to power and praises Pinarayi Vijayan.

The IUML, a key constituent of the UDF, on Thursday appeared to back the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, V D Satheesan, for the post of CM if the Congress-led alliance comes to power in Kerala, drawing a sharp reaction from SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.

IUML supremo Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, responding to reporters' queries at Malappuram about his view on Satheesan being given prominence as the next chief minister in the exit polls, said that it probably indicates the public view and the Congress always considers the people's opinion.

"I think that is the public opinion. People must have decided in that manner. UDF has always acted by taking into account the public opinion and in future, even with regard to adminstration and cabinet formation, it will be done in a manner favourable to the public opinion.

"Congress high command will decide who will be CM and it will be done by taking into account the public opinion. They understand these things," Thangal claimed a day after the exit polls indicated that the UDF will come to power in Kerala.

Natesan's Criticism of IUML's Influence

Natesan said IUML's support for Satheesan as CM indicates that the League will rule if the UDF wins in the Assembly polls which were held in the state on April 9.

He was referring to Thangal's apparent backing of Satheesan as CM if the UDF wins.

The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam leader, speaking to reporters here, termed Satheesan as the spokesperson of the League, and that is why it was backing him.

"The IUML should not have said who should be the CM candidate of Congress, but their remark shows that if UDF comes to power, then the League will be ruling, and if that is the case, there will be anarchy in the state," he contended while speaking to reporters at Alappuzha.

Allegations of Congress Concessions

Natesan also said that it would not be surprising if there was a CM or Deputy CM from the League which will make such demands if the UDF wins after the results are declared.

"The Congress will give them whatever they want. The ministers and their portfolios will also be decided by Thangal," he alleged.

Concerns Over Congress Infighting

Natesan also criticised the alleged infighting in the Congress over who would be the CM if the UDF wins, saying, "Imagine what would be the situation if they come to power".

"They will always be fighting with each other," he alleged.

Natesan's Views on Election Campaigns

He further alleged that while the Congress spent huge amounts of money in the Kerala Assembly polls, the Left had no funds and its workers at the ground level did not campaign properly for the LDF.

"That is because they all fell asleep since the Left Front was in power for 10 years. On the other hand, the BJP's work at the ground level was very good. Since Rajeev Chandrasekhar has come, its functioning has improved to a great extent," he contended.

Predictions and Preferences

Natesan also said that the exit polls may not always be right, and it would be better to wait till May 4.

He said that he believed the Left would return to power.

"I want Pinarayi Vijayan to come back to power. He is a decent person. But his office is not good. There is no public access. He does not know what is going on there," he claimed.