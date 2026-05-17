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Chennithala, Muraleedharan to be inducted in Satheesan cabinet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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May 17, 2026 19:35 IST

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V D Satheesan unveils his new Kerala ministerial team, prioritising social and regional balance within the coalition government.

Satheesan

IMAGE: Kerala Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan meets governor Rajendra Arlekar. Photograph: @vdsatheesan/X

Key Points

  • V D Satheesan announces his new ministerial team for Kerala, focusing on social and regional balance.
  • Senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala and K Muraleedharan to be inducted into the Kerala cabinet.
  • Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan nominated as Speaker of the Kerala Assembly.
  • Coalition partners nearing completion of portfolio allocation discussions for the new Kerala government.

Kerala Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan on Sunday announced his ministerial team ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in the state.

Key Appointments in Kerala's New Government

Satheesan said the list of ministers had been finalised after discussions among alliance leaders, taking into account social and regional balance within the coalition.

He said senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and Sunny Joseph would be inducted as ministers.

The UDF also decided to appoint senior legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan as Speaker of the Assembly, while Shanimol Usman will serve as Deputy Speaker.

Challenges and Considerations in Cabinet Formation

Satheesan said many deserving leaders could not be accommodated in the Cabinet despite the Congress securing 63 seats, describing it as one of the party's biggest victories in the state.

"There are many deserving leaders both within and outside the list. But a party like the Congress has to consider social balance, regional representation and several other factors while taking such decisions," he said.

He added that discussions on the allocation of portfolios among coalition partners were almost complete, with only minor corrections remaining.

The final list would be formally submitted to the Governor and later notified through an official gazette following approval.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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