Home  » News » Prez Murmu says she broke protocol to visit Odisha

Prez Murmu says she broke protocol to visit Odisha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 07, 2024 16:52 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said she has broken the protocol and undertaken several tours of Odisha and her native Mayurbhanj district in order to speed up development work.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the foundation stones laying ceremony of various developmental projects, at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Murmu, on the last day of her five-day visit to the state, was addressing a gathering in Bangriposi after laying the foundation for three new railway lines, besides a tribal research and development centre, Dandbose airport and sub-divisional hospital at Rairangpur.

"Generally, there is no provision of visiting own state and district as the President. However, I broke the protocol and came down here frequently because of the difficulties faced by the people of this area. Keeping in view the requirements of this area, I do whatever is possible on my part," Murmu said.

 

Murmu said she had met the incumbent Railway Minister several times when she was the governor of Jharkhand to press for the development of railways in tribal areas.

"When I was the transport minister of Odisha in 2000, I had requested the incumbent Railway Minister for the development of the sector in the state. However, such work could not progress. Now, I thank the Prime Minister and Railway Minister for the work that is being done," the President said.

Noting that the love and affection of the people have drawn her to the place, Murmu said she always remains concerned about the development of her native place despite being busy with important work.

"I know the people, this place and its requirements. I will keep working for the area, however possible, during my tenure," the President said.

The President made it clear that she does not make any undue request to anyone.

"There are necessities of Mayurbhanj. It is the biggest district in the state. They (government) have realised the necessity of this district. I therefore thank them for their cooperation," the President said.

She said Odisha is benefitting from the remarkable transformation in the railway connectivity.

The President also expressed confidence that the projects for which foundation was laid would boost regional connectivity and provide better health facilities to the people of the region.

Murmu said she could reach the position she is in due to love, affection and blessings of the people.

"I feel proud to be the daughter of this soil. Responsibility and busy schedule could not distance me from my birthplace and the people. During my two-and-half-years as President, I have visited the state several times," she said.

The President had on Friday visited her native village Uparbeda near Rairangpur, during which she went to her school and also shook a leg with Santali women at her birthplace.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
