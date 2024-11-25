News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » President Murmu to lead celebrations to mark 75 years of Constitution

President Murmu to lead celebrations to mark 75 years of Constitution

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 25, 2024 17:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the celebrations at the Central Hall of the old Parliament complex on November 26 to mark 75 years of India's Constitution, the government announced on Monday.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu lights a lamp during the Odisha Parba 2024, in the presence of Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in New Delhi, November 23, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also take part in the celebrations.

A special website has also been created to mark the year-long celebrations, Union Culture Secretary Arunish Chawla told reporters during a briefing at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.

 

The commemorative portal urges people to read the Preamble of the Constitution, record a video and upload it on the website to get a certificate.

Mass readings of the Preamble will also be held at schools across the country, Chawla said.

To mark the occasion, the government will release a commemorative coin and stamp.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC rules to keep 'Socialist', 'Secular' in Preamble
SC rules to keep 'Socialist', 'Secular' in Preamble
Is Our Constitution Out Of Date?
Is Our Constitution Out Of Date?
Govt declares June 25 as Constitution murder day
Govt declares June 25 as Constitution murder day
IPL 2025: RCB splurge on Bhuvi; Rahane, Shaw unsold
IPL 2025: RCB splurge on Bhuvi; Rahane, Shaw unsold
'I've Been A Puppet In His Hands'
'I've Been A Puppet In His Hands'
'Virat Kohli doesn't need us...'
'Virat Kohli doesn't need us...'
All We Imagine As Light Is Exquisite
All We Imagine As Light Is Exquisite
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
'We Are Destroying The Constitution'
'We Are Destroying The Constitution'
What Did Bibek Debroy Say About Constitution?
What Did Bibek Debroy Say About Constitution?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances