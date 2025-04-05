Indian Army Is Battle-Ready

On Friday, April 4, 2025, DRDO and the Indian Army conducted four successful flight-tests of the army version of the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile at the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha.

The flight tests were carried out with the weapon system in operational condition.

These trials have proven the operational capability of both army commands and paved the way for operationalisation of the weapon systems.

IMAGE: The missiles intercepted aerial targets and destroyed them, registering direct hits. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The performance of the weapon system was validated through the flight data captured by range instruments like radars and electro-optical tracking systems.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com