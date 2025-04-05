Indian Army Is Battle-Ready

On Friday, April 4, 2025, DRDO and the Indian Army conducted four successful flight-tests of the army version of the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile at the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha.
The flight tests were carried out with the weapon system in operational condition.
These trials have proven the operational capability of both army commands and paved the way for operationalisation of the weapon systems.
