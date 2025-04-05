HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Indian Army Is Battle-Ready

Indian Army Is Battle-Ready

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 05, 2025 12:41 IST

x

On Friday, April 4, 2025, DRDO and the Indian Army conducted four successful flight-tests of the army version of the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile at the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha.

The flight tests were carried out with the weapon system in operational condition.

These trials have proven the operational capability of both army commands and paved the way for operationalisation of the weapon systems.

 

IMAGE: The missiles intercepted aerial targets and destroyed them, registering direct hits. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The performance of the weapon system was validated through the flight data captured by range instruments like radars and electro-optical tracking systems.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Enemies Beware! Army To Amp Up Long-Range Firepower
Enemies Beware! Army To Amp Up Long-Range Firepower
10 Largest Armies In The World
10 Largest Armies In The World
'India Is In A State Of 'Not War, Not Peace'
'India Is In A State Of 'Not War, Not Peace'
Army, IAF, Navy Promised Faster Defence Buys
Army, IAF, Navy Promised Faster Defence Buys
Race To Modernisation: Air Force, Navy Beats Army
Race To Modernisation: Air Force, Navy Beats Army

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad

webstory image 2

8 Countries: Pay & Become A Citizen. How Much?

webstory image 3

What's In Your Lunchbox? 10 Recipes To Make It Special

VIDEOS

Modi meets Yunus in Bangkok, first since Sheikh Hasina's ouster1:34

Modi meets Yunus in Bangkok, first since Sheikh Hasina's...

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle spotted at Mumbai airport0:41

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle spotted at...

Hema Malini recalls her fond memories with Manoj Kumar3:34

Hema Malini recalls her fond memories with Manoj Kumar

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD