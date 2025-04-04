HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rajya Sabha sets record with second-longest sitting in history

Rajya Sabha sets record with second-longest sitting in history

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 04, 2025 21:50 IST

The Rajya Sabha witnessed its second-longest sitting in history on Thursday when the House sat till 4.02 am the next day to clear the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and approve the statutory resolution on the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur.

IMAGE: Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha gets adjourned in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

According to parliamentary records, the longest sitting of the Rajya Sabha was witnessed on September 17, 1981, when the House sat till 4.43 am the next day for the consideration and passage of the Essential Services Maintenance Bill, 1981.

On Thursday, the Upper House met at 11 am and sat till 4:02 am the next day, without a break.

 

The House saw a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was cleared after a division of votes.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said in his concluding remarks that the House created history by sitting till late.

"On April 3, 2025, the Rajya Sabha etched its name in the annals of legislative history with an unprecedented sitting from 11 am until 4:02 am the following day -- the longest in its history," the chairman announced in the House.

"During this marathon sitting, the House passed the transformative Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, bringing transparency and accountability to Waqf property management while modernising legacy systems and upholding the principles of equity and justice," he said while thanking all the members for their participation and cooperation.

"This session will be remembered for its historic legislative accomplishments and the spirit of unity that prevailed. It stands as a defining moment in India's parliamentary journey -- a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through dialogue, perseverance and shared purpose. The Rajya Sabha has, once again, set the democratic standards worth emulation by others," Dhankhar said.

According to the records, on May 8, 1986, the House sat till 1.52 am the next day for the consideration and passage of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Bill, 1986.

On December 29, 1986, the House sat till 3.22 am the next day to discuss the issue of purchasing Bofors guns.

On December 14, 1987, the House sat till 1.52 am the next day to discuss the Justice Thakkar Commission Report on the engagement of the Fairfax agency.

On May 11, 1988, the House sat till 12.36 am the next day to discuss a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) report on Bofors, sources in the Secretariat said.

The communal situation was discussed in the House on October 12, 1989 till 12.52 am the next day and on October 13, 1989, the House sat till 12.31 am the next day for the consideration and passage of the Constitution (64th and 65th) Amendment Bills, 1989 relating to panchayats and municipalities.

The inadequacy of security for Rajiv Gandhi when he was assassinated on May 21, 1991 was discussed by the House on June 4, 1991 till 1.15 am the next day.

The sources said the discussion on the motion for the consideration of the Lokpal Bill, 2011 commenced on December 29, 2011. It was the last day of the session, which the government was not in favour of extending, they said, adding that due to continued pandemonium in the House that began before midnight, the chair adjourned the proceedings at 12.03 am the next day.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
