HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » ISRO's POEM-4 successfully re-enters Earth's atmosphere

ISRO's POEM-4 successfully re-enters Earth's atmosphere

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 05, 2025 10:30 IST

x

ISRO on Friday said the fourth edition of the PSLV Orbital platform Experiment Module (POEM-4), the repurposed spent upper stage of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle used for the space docking experiment mission, has re-entered the Earth's atmosphere.

Photograph: @isro/X

“Finally, the POEM-4 module re-entered the atmosphere and impacted at 02:33 UTC (08:03 IST), April 04, 2025, in the Indian Ocean,” ISRO said in a post on ‘X'.

The safe re-entry of POEM-4 is yet another accomplishment of ISRO's commitment to contain the growth of space debris, reaffirming the prominent role of the space agency in the long-term sustainability of outer space environment and Debris Free Space Mission (DFSM), it said.

On December 30, 2024, ISRO's PSLV-C60 launched twin SPADEX (Space Docking Experiment) satellites and after injecting satellites at 475 km altitude, the specially configured upper stage (PS4) of PSLV-C60 (called PSLV Orbital Experimental Module in short POEM-4) was also almost in the same orbit.

 

Noting that subsequently, POEM-4 was de-orbited by engine restarts to a nearly circular orbit at 350 km altitude with 55.2 inclination, ISRO said, the PS4 was then passivated by venting the leftover fuel to minimise any potential risk for accidental break-up.

“During its mission life, POEM-4 hosted altogether 24 payloads (14 payloads from ISRO and 10 from various NGEs) and all payloads worked as expected yielding valuable science data,” it said.

While the POEM-4 was in orbit, it was continuously tracked by ISRO's Radar Facilities and United States Space Command (USSPACECOM) facilities as well.

The tracking data was in turn utilised in the re-entry prediction process, ISRO said, adding that it was observed that POEM-4's orbit had decayed to 174 kmx165 km and the platform was predicted to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere on April 04, 2025.

The atmospheric re-entry event of POEM-4 was then closely monitored by ISRO System for Safe and Sustainable Space Operations Management (IS4OM) and regular updates in predictions were made, it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Milestone achieved! ISRO de-docks SpaDeX satellites
Milestone achieved! ISRO de-docks SpaDeX satellites
ISRO Arm All Set To Launch US Satellite
ISRO Arm All Set To Launch US Satellite
SpaceX Starship rocket explodes, debris grounds flights
SpaceX Starship rocket explodes, debris grounds flights
ISRO conducts hot test for LVM3-M6 cryogenic engine
ISRO conducts hot test for LVM3-M6 cryogenic engine
SpaDeX mission: Spacecraft placed in right orbit
SpaDeX mission: Spacecraft placed in right orbit

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad

webstory image 2

8 Countries: Pay & Become A Citizen. How Much?

webstory image 3

What's In Your Lunchbox? 10 Recipes To Make It Special

VIDEOS

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle spotted at Mumbai airport0:41

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle spotted at...

Diana Penty stuns in Chikankari Kurti1:28

Diana Penty stuns in Chikankari Kurti

Devotees offer prayers at Gufa Mandir in New Delhi on the occasion of Maha Ashtami Navratri1:33

Devotees offer prayers at Gufa Mandir in New Delhi on the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD