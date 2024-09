On Thursday, September 26, 2024, President Droupadi Murmu visited the Siachen base camp and paid tributes at the Siachen War Memorial.

The memorial is a symbol of the sacrifice of soldiers and officers who have been martyred since the Indian Army began Operation Meghdoot on the Siachen Glacier on April 13, 1984.

President Murmu addressed the soldiers posted there.

IMAGE: The supreme commander of India's defence services pays tribute at the Siachen War Memorial, here and below. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Rashtrapati Bhavan

IMAGE: President Murmu interacts with the soldiers at the base camp.

IMAGE: President Murmu feeds sweets to a lady soldier.

IMAGE: President Murmu speaks at the base camp.

IMAGE: President Murmu in the group photograph.

IMAGE: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brigadier B D Mishra (retd) receives President Murmu on her arrival at the Thoise airfield.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com