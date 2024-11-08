News
Home  » News » President Murmu's Day At Sea

President Murmu's Day At Sea

By REDIFF NEWS
November 08, 2024 06:07 IST
President Droupadi Murmu attended the 'Day at Sea' event in Goa on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu on board the INS Vikrant

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu on board the INS Vikrant, here and below. All photographs: Kind courtesy Rashtrapati Bhavan

On board the INS Vikrant, the supreme commander of India's defence services witnessed several naval operations including a MiG 29K take-off and landing, missile firing drills from warship and submarine operations.

In her address to the fleet, which was broadcast to all units at sea, the President said that India has a rich maritime history of over several thousand years. It is also blessed with a favourable maritime geography.

President Droupadi Murmu on board the INS Vikrant

The President said the ongoing flux in the global geo-political and security environment, especially in the maritime domain, demands that 'we continue to strengthen our naval power to safeguard and pursue our national maritime interests in the region and beyond.'

'It is through the readiness and steadfast commitment of the Indian Navy that India has ensured a safe and peaceful environment in the Indian Ocean Region.'

President Droupadi Murmu on board the INS Vikrant

India's maritime might has got a significant boost with the induction and operationalisation of the INS Vikrant, commissioning of India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine INS Arighaat, and the addition of advanced frontline warships and cutting-edge naval infrastructure.

The President said she was happy to note that going beyond the induction of women across all ranks and roles, the Indian Navy has undertaken proactive measures to leverage the complete combat potential of our women sea-warriors.

President Droupadi Murmu on board the INS Vikrant

The Indian Navy has appointed its first woman commanding officer on board a warship. It has also decided that the women will pilot the naval aircraft. Recently the Indian Navy has got its first woman helicopter pilot.

REDIFF NEWS
 
