Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Saturday, April 5, 2025 accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the historic Independence Square in Colombo, perhaps the first such honour given to a foreign leader.

He was received at the Square by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The prime minister's visit to Sri Lanka comes at a time the island nation is showing signs of recovery from the economic stress.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a special ceremonial welcome at Independence Square in Colombo, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi receives a warm welcome from members of the Indian community on his arrival in Colombo.

IMAGE: Modi interacts with members of the Indian community.

IMAGE: Modi watches a puppet show highlighting parts of the Sundar Kand during his welcome.

IMAGE: Modi reaches out to the Indian community, here and below.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com