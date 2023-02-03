It's An Odd Odd World Out There!

Don't believe us? Check these pix!

IMAGE: Erika Sedlacek balances on a highline at 114 metres high and 510 meters long in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photograph: Carla Carniel/Reuters

IMAGE: Performers from Cirque Du Soleil take part in a dress rehearsal of the show Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

IMAGE: Dancers use ropes to hang while performing Bird strike from the US theatre company Bandaloop during the Santiago a Mil International Theater Festival in Santiago, Chile. Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

IMAGE: A man splashes himself with cold water during the annual cold water endurance ceremony to purify his soul and wish for good fortune in the new year at the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

IMAGE: A balloon takes part in the International Hot Air Balloon Festival in Chateau-d'Oex, Switzerland. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

IMAGE: Installation of a large inflatable mannequin depicting Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama peers over the Louis Vuitton flagship store at the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: A worker uses a crane to lift a statue of Eleanor Rigby, a character immortalised in a Beatles song of the same name after it was damaged in recent cold weather in Liverpool, Britain. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

IMAGE: People interact with Atelier Sisu's Ephemeral, a light and sound art installation, in Singapore. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

IMAGE: A man stands in front of the data sculpture Artificial Realities: Coral by Turkish-born artist Refik Anadol shown on a huge screen at the Davos Congress Centre, the venue of the World Economic Forum 2023, in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland. Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

IMAGE: Dragon dance performers greet travelers from China at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, near Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photograph: Lisa Marie/Reuters David

IMAGE: Louis Kersten, 82, artisan and renter of costumes for Gilles of Binche adjusts an ostrich feather hat in his workshop that will be worn by a performer during the Binche carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event, in Binche, Belgium. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

IMAGE: Los Angeles Lakers forward and NBA legend LeBron James lands on fans sitting court side as he dives after a ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com