Meet The Ladies At Budget Session

Glimpses of lady MPs as the nation's lady finance minister presents the Budget for the next financial year on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on day 1 of the Budget session. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Smriti Irani. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Congress MP Jothimani. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress MP Preneet Kaur interacts with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bharati Pawar. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP MP Poonam Mahajan with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Chirag Paswan. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Navneet Rana, the Independent MP from Amravati. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: TMC MP Mahua Moitra. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Pate. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com