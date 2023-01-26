'Dare Devils' steal the show at R-day parade

The motorcycle display, a perennial draw at the Republic Day celebrations by the Corps of Signals' Dare Devils team, thrilled the audience on Thursday with several formations, including a yoga display during the 74th Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Here are few glimpses of the stunts from the parade.

Indian Army's Dare Devils team performs during the 74th Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Photographs: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Several other formations, that included human pyramids, and formations including many held together in delicate balance while their motorcycles rode down the Kartavya Path.

WATCH: 'Dare Devils' motorcycle stunt team wows crowd

The daredevils also set a new world record by riding a motorcycle standing on an 18-feet high ladder.