'Dare Devils' steal the show at R-day parade

'Dare Devils' steal the show at R-day parade

By REDIFF NEWS
January 26, 2023 18:10 IST
The motorcycle display, a perennial draw at the Republic Day celebrations by the Corps of Signals' Dare Devils team, thrilled the audience on Thursday with several formations, including a yoga display during the 74th Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Here are few glimpses of the stunts from the parade.

 

Indian Army's Dare Devils team performs during the 74th Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Photographs: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Several other formations, that included human pyramids, and formations including many held together in delicate balance while their motorcycles rode down the Kartavya Path.

WATCH: 'Dare Devils' motorcycle stunt team wows crowd 

 

The daredevils also set a new world record by riding a motorcycle standing on an 18-feet high ladder.
50 IAF aircraft in R-Day fly-past amid poor visibility
R-Day parade: Women daredevils perform bike stunts
What are we celebrating on Republic Day?
Adani says examining legal options against Hindenburg
Introducing rediffGURUS: Experts Answer
On R-Day, BRS govt vs T'gana guv surfaces again
PIX: Sabalenka sets up Aus Open final with Rybakina
Made-in-India weapons dominate 74th R-Day parade

Agniveers, all-women contingent: Many 1sts at R-Day

