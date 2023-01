Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Transgenders during the yatra as part of the Kinnar convention from January 1 to 15. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Thousands of transgenders joined the yatra from various states.

IMAGE: The convention is happening after almost 50 years.

IMAGE: The transgenders will be given guidance regarding employment and other life choices.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com