Glimpses from the light and sound show at the Red Fort, which Union Home Minister Amit A Shah inaugurated on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

IMAGE: Artists perform during theshow at the magnificent Red Fort, whose building was commissioned by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. All photographs: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Images of prime ministers of India during the show.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com