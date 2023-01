Umar Ganie captures stunning scenes of a train traveling on the snow-covered Srinagar-Qazigund railway track at Anantnag after fresh heavy snowfall on Wednesday.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

IMAGE: The Kashmir Valley receives heavy snowfall, which shut the Srinagar-Jammu national Highway.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com